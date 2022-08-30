Muscat, Oman: Abraj Energy Services (“Abraj”), a leading Omani oil and gas field services company and a fully owned subsidiary of OQ, today unveiled its new corporate brand identity, symbolizing a commitment to becoming one of the region’s market leaders in high-quality drilling and well services.

Abraj is a core entity in Oman’s oil and gas services sector, providing a wide range of services including drilling and workover rigs as well as fracturing, cementing and coiled tubing services. The company features an advanced fleet of drilling rigs deploying innovative and best-in-class technology. Abraj employs over 2,000 highly qualified professionals with a 93% Omanization rate.

While celebrating the company’s history, the new bold and contemporary identity reflects Abraj’s focus on modernization and innovation of its service offerings. The refreshed identity will be featured across Abraj’s physical and digital assets.

Commenting on the launch, Ayad Al Balushi, Chairman of Abraj, said: “Our transformation into a global brand reinforces a commitment to continue leading the charge in the drilling and oilfield services sector, serving our clients, shareholders and the Sultanate of Oman to the highest standard. It is amongst our foremost priorities to contribute to the Sultanate’s sustainable economic development, which we look to foster through enhancing in-country value and exploring ways to make drilling practices greener and more efficient. Abraj’s new brand identity is a visual manifestation of the company’s bright, ambitious future, yet pays homage to the successes we have achieved thus far.”

The unveiling of the new brand takes place ahead of Abraj’s participation in the upcoming Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) roadshow, to be held from 5-6 September in Muscat. Abraj is currently reviewing the possibility of gaining a listing on the MSX, the timing and size of the potential transaction are under consideration and subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

Abraj Energy Services SAOC (Abraj) is a wholly owned subsidiary of OQ, Oman’s integrated energy company. Established in 2006, Abraj has grown exponentially to become Oman’s leading drilling company with one of the youngest and most advanced drilling fleets in the GCC. The company has successfully diversified its service offerings in innovative drilling and well services operations and integrated project management services. Abraj benefits from long-term contracts with leading national and international exploration and production companies.

Abraj has successfully leveraged years of experience and made targeted investments to deliver comprehensive engineering solutions to provide best-in-class services to a local and international client base. Abraj was the first MENA-based company to launch integrated fracking services, pioneering the development of unconventional deep tight gas wells.

Abraj has forged a robust network of suppliers, enabling adoption of advanced technologies, at optimal cost, across its portfolio. Leveraging its talented workforce across activities, ensuring the highest levels of safety and efficiency across its operations.

For more information about Abraj, visit our website www.abrajenergy.com.