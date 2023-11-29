Muscat - ABQ, renowned for its commitment to holistic education and fostering well-rounded individuals, recently introduced an enriching job shadowing opportunity for the Grade 11 students across their three international schools in Muscat and Sohar.

Job shadowing provides school students with an invaluable opportunity to step into the shoes of professionals in various fields. It involves spending time observing and learning from a professional in their workplace, gaining firsthand insight into their daily tasks, responsibilities, and the overall dynamics of their job.

The JSI aims to equip each student with essential 21st-century skills whilst providing invaluable career guidance.

ABQ's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Humayun Kabir, emphasised the significance of this initiative, stating, "We believe this experience fosters a sense of purpose, inspiration, and motivation among our students as they gain firsthand insights into their chosen career paths. Ultimately, job shadowing serves as a bridge between classroom learning and real-world application, offering students a glimpse into the world of work and guiding them towards their aspirations."

The Job Shadowing Initiative (JSI) brought together 155 Grade 11 students from ABQ Azzan Bin Qais, ABQ Seeb and ABQ Sohar International Schools and placed them in the vibrant environment of 24 diverse hosts across 11 sectors for a two-day immersion into professional workplaces.

One of the JSI hosts, Essam Al Busaidi, Head of Human Resource Division, Oman Arab Bank said, "Our experience hosting students from ABQ school and conducting an orientation programme about the bank was truly rewarding. Witnessing their excitement to learn and grow was inspiring. As a bank, we take pride in serving our community and playing a role in developing the future generation of Oman. It is our privilege to contribute to their journey towards a brighter future."

By integrating job shadowing into ABQ’s unique career-readiness initiative, the Discovering You Program, the Group aligns with its mission to provide a comprehensive education that prepares students for success beyond academics.

Hadi Somar Yousef, a Grade 11 student, shared his experience, "I had the opportunity to witness firsthand how doctors interact with patients and navigate their daily routines. The overall experience provided us with a wealth of knowledge and practical insights. Specifically, I learned about the rigorous academic path doctors undertake in university and how they effectively manage their time. Gaining a better understanding of hospital operations shed light on the intricate workings of the medical field. This experience served as a clarifying moment, solidifying my decision to pursue a career in medicine."

ABQ looks forward to witnessing the enduring impact of the JSI in the years ahead, confident that it will empower students to make well-informed decisions about their careers and enhance their preparedness for the future.

