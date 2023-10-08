Muscat - ABQ, a prominent name in education in Oman, is excited to announce the opening of its latest venture, a nursery school, catering to children aged 18 months to 3.5 years old. Nestled in the heart of Muscat Hills, ABQ Explorer promises a nurturing and inviting atmosphere designed to provide the perfect foundation for little ones.

Situated in a homely environment, ABQ Explorer Muscat Hills is strategically located to serve families residing or working in Muscat Hills and the surrounding areas. With state-of-the-art equipment and modern facilities, it offers a safe and enriching space for children to explore, learn, and grow.

Humayun Kabir, ABQ Chief Executive Officer, expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture, stating, "We are proud to be part of building a brighter future for the children of Oman. At ABQ, we believe in the power of education to transform lives, and we are excited to extend our legacy of excellence to our youngest students."

ABQ is well-known for its commitment to quality education and has a strong track record of producing outstanding results in GED and A-level examinations. The team at ABQ understands the importance of instilling a solid educational foundation and fostering age-appropriate development in young children to prepare them for a bright and successful future.

To achieve this goal, ABQ Explorer follows the International Early Years Curriculum (IEYC) from the UK, which emphasises the significance of play-based learning. Through play, children are encouraged to explore, discover, and develop essential skills, ensuring a well-rounded educational experience.

ABQ Explorer Muscat Hills boasts a team of qualified and experienced educators who are dedicated to nurturing the unique potential of each child. They are committed to creating a safe and supportive environment where young learners can thrive, both academically and emotionally.

The new nursery in Muscat Hills marks ABQ's third standalone nursery school, adding to their growing portfolio of educational institutions. ABQ currently operates three international schools in Muscat and Sohar, a private school in Bawshar, as well as the three nursery schools, which further solidifies their commitment to providing quality education across Oman.

Families in Muscat Hills and neighbouring areas are invited to explore ABQ's newest nursery school, where children can embark on a journey of discovery, creativity, and learning, all within a warm and welcoming environment.

About ABQ:

ABQ is a leading educational institution in Oman with over 30 years of experience in providing high-quality education. With a commitment to excellence, ABQ operates international schools, private schools, and nursery schools, offering a range of educational programmes that prepare students for success in an ever-changing world.