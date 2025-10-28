Cairo — ExxonMobil Egypt has signed a new five-year strategic cooperation agreement with Abou Ghaly Motors, one of the leading automotive brands in Egypt. The agreement aims to enhance customers’ experience and ensure the highest levels of performance and reliability in after-sales services by providing Mobil Lubricants at Abou Ghaly Motors’ authorized service centers.

This collaboration embodies the two companies’ shared vision built on trust, innovation, and sustainable growth in the Egyptian automotive market, while highlighting Abou Ghaly Motors' position as a leader in innovative mobility solutions and car dealerships in Egypt. Under the agreement, Mobil 1 lubricants will be supplied across all Abou Ghaly Motors service centers, which include 8 main centers and 23 authorized centers. Abou Ghaly Motors, one of Egypt’s top automotive dealers, represents prestigious global brands like Mercedes, Alfa Romeo, Geely, Subaru, Jeep, and LEVC, and holds approximately 4% of new car sales in the local market. It also offers various mobility solutions with a fleet of over 1,500 London Taxis and Sixt car rentals available nationwide and at major airports across Egypt.

In this regard, Gilan Fahmy, ‏Installed Sales Manager at ExxonMobil Egypt, stated: “We cherish this distinguished cooperation with Abou Ghaly Motors, which stands as a testament to the diversity, efficiency, and uniqueness of Mobil 1 lubricants in the Egyptian market. It also reflects the mutual trust and our shared commitment to delivering innovative solutions that support the growth of the automotive sector in Egypt. This collaboration guarantees the use of the latest lubrication technologies to maintain Abou Ghaly Motors’ leading position in the automotive world and allows us to reach a wider segment of customers. At ExxonMobil Egypt, we always strive to ensure the best performance of Mobil lubricants for all segments, enhancing customers’ experience across various segments, and supporting the growth of the Egyptian industry.”

For his part, Eng. Tamer Kotb, Vice President of the Automotive Sector at Abou Ghaly Motors, commented: “Our cooperation agreement with ExxonMobil Egypt is a new strategic step towards raising the efficiency of our customers’ experience by providing world-class Mobil engine oils at our service centers, ensuring the highest levels of performance and reliability. It also reflects Abou Ghaly Motors’ philosophy that the ideal mobility experience is not limited to owning a car, but extends to include comfort, trust, and integrated service. Our collaboration with ExxonMobil Egypt reinforces our shared commitment to the concept of quality and trust and strengthens our integrated system for after-sales services — from car sales to maintenance — within a unified experience that prioritizes the customer. Abu Ghaly Motors Group was also recognized among the 100 most influential family businesses in the Egyptian market, according to Forbes magazine’s ranking, an achievement we are all proud of, as it reflects the group’s significant role and impact on the Egyptian economy.”

This agreement marks a new milestone for both companies, cementing their positions in the Egyptian market and underscoring ExxonMobil Egypt’s commitment to expanding its network of strategic partners and offering the best solutions and services to its customers. It also builds on a series of successful collaborations that reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance innovation and quality in the automotive sector while supporting the Egyptian economy. Meanwhile, Abou Ghaly Motors maintains an ambitious expansion plan to grow its network of company-owned and authorized service centers, in addition to acquiring new brands in the fields of innovative mobility and automotive solutions.

About ExxonMobil Egypt:

ExxonMobil Egypt is a leading provider of high-quality lubricants and fuels and has a wide network of convenience retail shops and centers. ExxonMobil Egypt has more than 400 service centers under “Mobil” brand, around 250 service centers for Mobil 1 and Mobil Autocare, in addition to 35 “On the Run” and 20 “The Way to Go” branches. Supported by two lubricant blending manufacturers in Alexandria and the 10th of Ramadan, ExxonMobil Egypt offers a diversified range of industrial products, lubricant solutions, and services, in Egypt and more than 40 countries in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, America, and the Far East. Since 2019, ExxonMobil Egypt has resumed its interest and operations in exploration and drilling in Egypt and in the Eastern Mediterranean, by owning a franchise for gas exploration and drilling. ExxonMobil Egypt builds on a rich history that began about 120 years ago, starting with the registration of Vacuum Oil Company (Mobil) in 1902. ExxonMobil Egypt is committed to participating in many community initiatives related to education, development, and women, serving different sectors and groups in Egyptian society.

About Abou Ghaly Motors Group:

Abou Ghaly Motors Group (AGM) is one of Egypt’s leading companies in the automotive and integrated mobility solutions sector, with over 45 years of experience. The group is the official distributor of Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, Geely, and Subaru vehicles in Egypt, in addition to KTM motorcycles, London Cab cars, and Sixt Car Rental. AGM also offers comprehensive financing and insurance solutions through its subsidiaries Abou Ghaly Finance and Abou Ghaly Insurance, and has a strong presence in real estate development through Abou Ghaly Development. The group’s mission is to deliver the best customer service across all its sectors and at every stage of the customer’s journey. Abou Ghaly Motors is currently expanding its nationwide network and seeking to acquire distinguished new brands that add value to its customers.