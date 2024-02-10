Kuwait: ABK Capital, the investment arm of Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK), has been recognized as the "Fastest Growing Asset Manager in Kuwait 2023”, by Global Business Outlook magazine, which relies on high standards by a specialized committee of experts.

On this occasion, Dr. Husayn Shahrur, CEO of ABK Capital, said: ‘we are extremely pleased with this achievement, which reflects the success of the company transformation, including investment in human capital and expertise, enriching of customer experience through a distinctive investment solutions platform, and development of the systems infrastructure, in addition to the rebranding journey.’

He added: ‘this award comes as part of ABK Capital efforts to foster its position as a leading Kuwaiti investment company, meeting the needs and requirements of its clients, to be their local partner for global reach.’

It is worth mentioning that ABK Capital is committed to informing the investor community about market developments, locally, regionally, and globally, along with their major trends, with full transparency. This is aimed at enabling them to make better investment decisions.

ABK Capital is a leading regional investment firm, providing asset management solutions and investment advisory services in the region. Since its establishment in 2006, ABK Capital, the Investment Arm of Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK), has built a business model that places clients’ interests at the top of its priorities. ABK Capital remains committed to fostering close long-term relationships with its clients and strives to meet their investment needs.

With a team of highly experienced investment professionals, ABK Capital pursues to strengthen its position as one of the leading investment companies in Kuwait. It delivers a wide range of products, services, and investment solutions, tailored to meet its clients’ specific goals. The Company’s offerings cover traditional and alternative asset classes, and provide an easy and convenient access to local, regional, and global markets.

ABK Capital seeks partnerships with leading regional and global asset managers to leverage their resources in delivering the performance investors seek and to provide the most appropriate investment solutions.