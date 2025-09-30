ABHI, a neobank of the future that is revolutionizing access to earned wages and SME financing in emerging markets, has been selected as one of the eight startups worldwide to join Mastercard Start Path’s Small Business program.

This highly competitive program supports startups to scale solutions that drive simple, smart and secure digital experiences for small businesses globally.

Alongside ABHI, the new cohort features INI, SiFi, TogoAgro, TurnKey Lender, Conduiit, Tracflo, and Morado, all pioneering companies transforming how SMEs access and manage financial resources.

Omair Ansari, Co-Founder and CEO of ABHI, shared his thoughts: “I witnessed how outdated financial systems and limited access to credit have held back individuals and businesses in emerging markets. My vision for the future is financial technology that helps people everywhere with instant access to the resources they need to grow, thrive, and achieve their goals.”

ABHI, founded in 2021, aims to increase financial inclusion across the region and has been serving Pakistan, the UAE, KSA, and Oman through its innovative credit-bridging products. Across the MENAP region, ABHI has served over 1,000,000 users since entering the market, spanning industries ranging from textiles and manufacturing to healthcare and technology. To date, the company has onboarded over 5,000 companies and processed approximately 5 million transactions, with a total value exceeding $500 million globally across our operating markets, providing instant liquidity to employees when they need it most.

As part of the program, ABHI will have the opportunity to collaborate with Mastercard’s product and innovation teams, receive mentorship, and gain access to Mastercard’s extensive network of partners to accelerate the impact of its solutions for businesses and employees across emerging markets.

About ABHI

ABHI provides a comprehensive suite of solutions, including Earned Wage Access, Payroll Processing, Payroll Financing, and SME Financing. The fintech company has established partnerships with over 5000 companies, driving economic growth and creating lasting social impact.

ABHI has gained recognition from Hub71 and Endeavor and was the first to be awarded the Technology Pioneer 2023 Award by the World Economic Forum, making fintech history in the MENAP region. Recently, ABHI was also selected as one of the Future 100 companies in the UAE.

For more information, visit https://abhi.co/

Link to the official Mastercard announcement: https://www.mastercard.com/us/en/innovation/partner-with-us/start-path/news.html#accordion-7475b2e562-item-1d4fdf5c24