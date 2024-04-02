Dubai, UAE - Abercrombie & Fitch, a leading global specialty retailer, has launched an exclusive Middle East collection featuring its iconic logo in Arabic, adapted for the first time in the brand’s history. Available in all 12 Middle Eastern stores, the move highlights Abercrombie & Fitch’s dedication to creating collections that resonate with customers in the region.

The range, which will be available indefinitely in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, includes menswear and womenswear pieces designed to blend style with comfort, offering a contemporary twist on casual wear. For men, the collection features sweatpants, hoodies, and t-shirts, while women can enjoy hoodies and sweatpants, all crafted with meticulous attention to detail and quality.

In keeping with the region's climate, the collection is made with lightweight terry fabrication for sweatshirts and sweatpants, ensuring optimal comfort even in warm weather. The oversized fits add a modern flair to the classic designs, while premium cotton fabrication elevates the t-shirts to a new level of luxury.

Men’s collection preview:

MW French Terry Popover – Black

MW French Terry Popover - White

MW French Terry Relaxed Jogger - Black

MW Premium Polished Tee – Black

MW Premium Polished Tee - White 2

Women’s collection preview:

WW French Terry Sunday Full-Zip – Black

WW French Terry Sunday Full-Zip – Grey

WW French Terry Sunday Sweatpant - Grey

WW French Terry Sunday Full-Zip - White

WW French Terry Sunday Sweatpant - White

The permanent casual wear range complements Abercrombie & Fitch’s recent launch of its first Ramadan collection, which features versatile looks suitable for all occasions during the holy month and Eid. The collection includes relaxed linen co-ord sets perfect for moments at home during fasting and elegant ensembles suitable for family gatherings.

The exclusive Abercrombie & Fitch collections are available in all stores across the region. Follow @abercromobie_arabia on Instagram for brand updates, offers and more.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle is home to world-class brands spanning fashion, home, specialty retail, multi-brand and beauty, with more than 70 stores across the GCC region. As the retail partner of choice for some of the globe’s most disruptive and iconic brands, Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle holds exclusive licensing rights for lululemon, LEGO, Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, Psycho Bunny, Eleventy, Shiseido, Crate & Barrel, CB2, Poltrona Frau, Ceccotti, Alessi and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim multi brand concept store and app. The Company currently boasts 22 online platforms and continues to strengthen its position as a market leader by delivering an exceptional omnichannel customer experience.

