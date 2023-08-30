Jeddah: Abeer Medical Group, a prominent healthcare provider in Saudi Arabia, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative WhatsApp chatbot, 'Abeer Care'. This cutting-edge solution reaffirms the group's commitment to enhancing patient experiences through technology-driven convenience.

The 'Abeer Care' WhatsApp chatbot is designed to offer an array of user-centric services, ensuring seamless access to healthcare information. Patients and individuals seeking medical assistance can now conveniently access doctors' profiles, clinic timings, available specialties, and even book appointments through the chatbot. Additionally, the chatbot facilitates easy access to medical reports, information about nearby Abeer branches, user feedback, and more across various branches in Saudi Arabia.

By sending a text to 9200 15888, users can harness the power of artificial intelligence through 'Abeer Care'. The chatbot harnesses the capabilities of AI to provide swift and accurate responses, thereby enhancing user experience and streamlining inquiries. At present, 'Abeer Care' supports interactions in both English and Arabic languages, with plans to introduce more languages in the near future. Utilizing the service is as simple as saving the provided number and initiating a text-based conversation. For those seeking in-depth information, the option to connect with a live care center agent is also available. This round-the-clock service is tailored to cater to users' needs at any hour.

The management of Abeer Medical Group expresses their enthusiasm for this technological leap forward. Through the implementation of the 'Abeer Care' chatbot, the group aims to deliver swifter and more efficient healthcare services, enhancing the overall well-being of the community.