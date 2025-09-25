Nine MoUs signed with leading organizations to advance digital finance and innovation

CEO of Abdul Latif Jameel Finance highlighted on reimagining creditworthiness and MSME empowerment in panel discussion

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Abdul Latif Jameel United Finance Company, a leader in innovative financing solutions and services that is regulated by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), has participated as a Strategic Sponsor at Money 20/20 Middle East 2025, one of the region’s most influential platforms for fintech, banking, payments, and financial services innovation.

As part of its participation, Abdul Latif Jameel Finance signed nine Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading organizations to advance digital finance and innovation. These included “Oracle”, to support Abdul Latif Jameel Finance’s digital transformation journey; “Lean Technologies”, to advance Open Banking services by enabling businesses to securely access bank account data and process instant payments; “Tanweel”, to simplify and accelerate the process of obtaining loans and financing; “Azm”, to improve the eﬃciency of digital operations through e-signature solutions; “Digitect”, to develop tailored financial industry content; “Arib”, to simplify access to personal, car, and home loans; “Zid.sa”, to provide embedded microfinance solutions for small businesses and individuals; “IDC”, to enable organizations to manage and analyze large volumes of diverse data for advanced analytics and AI initiatives; and “Tamawal”, to connect customers with trusted financial institutions to facilitate personalized loans.

During the event Abdul Latif Jameel Finance also took part in high-level meetings with global decision-makers, where it showcased its latest innovative digital and financial solutions designed to empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and advance financial inclusion across the Kingdom and the wider region.

Additionally, the CEO of Abdul Latif Jameel Finance, Dr. Khalid Alsharif, participated in a panel discussion titled “Creditworthiness Reimagined: From Traditional Scores to Financial Identity.” The session explored how traditional credit scores are being transformed into dynamic financial identities, leveraging open banking frameworks and alternative data sources to build more accurate, inclusive, and forward-looking models of creditworthiness across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.

Dr. Khalid Alsharif said: “Money 20/20 Middle East provided a powerful platform to share our vision to become the go-to financial destination for MSMEs by enabling their growth and supporting their long-term sustainability. We are proud to have signed remarkable agreements with strategic partners, that align with our commitment to fostering innovation, strengthening collaboration, and driving the digital transformation of financial services.”

“As the fintech ecosystem continues to evolve, we are reimagining creditworthiness, moving from traditional scores to building holistic financial identities that unlock growth, opportunity, and resilience. At Abdul Latif Jameel Finance, we continue to pioneer new solutions and contribute to the advancement of the region’s financial sector.” He added.

Abdul Latif Jameel Finance’s presence at Money 20/20 Middle East reaffirms its leadership in shaping the future of finance, promoting the fintech ecosystem, and empowering MSMEs as a cornerstone of regional economic growth.

About Abdul Latif Jameel Finance:

Abdul Latif Jameel Finance is a pioneering financing business focused on providing innovative solutions to individuals and SMEs. Regulated by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), Abdul Latif Jameel Finance offers a range of financing services that empower customers and address the evolving market needs. In 2024, it surpassed SR 3.5 billion in microfinancing through its Bab Rizq Jameel Microfinance program, supporting over 283,000 entrepreneurs and small businesses to date. For more information, visit: www.aljfinance.com.