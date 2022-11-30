FRV has obtained the preliminary environmental license to develop a photovoltaic project in the state.

Complexo Fotovoltaico Banabuiu Solar Farm is the first project to be developed by FRV since it recommenced operations in the country.

Dubai, UAE: Fotowatio Renewable Ventures, a leading developer of sustainable energy solutions, and part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, has obtained the preliminary environmental license to develop a new solar farm in Brazil. The project will deliver energy to more than 400,000 homes in the state of Ceará.

Complexo Fotovoltaico Banabuiu Solar Farm will be the first project performed by FRV since it recommenced its operations in Brazil. Located in the state of Ceará, in the Northeast region of the country, the plant will span an area of 648 hectares and has an estimated annual energy production capacity of over 745,000 MWh, with an output of 300 MWac.

The commissioning of this facility is expected to save 93,780 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and will create more than 300 jobs for local contractors and suppliers during the construction phase. The project will contribute to the diversification of the local economy and will be a source of investment for the region, providing indirect economic opportunities for local businesses.

Fady Jameel, Deputy Chairman and Vice Chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, said: “Abdul Latif Jameel Energy is deeply committed to supporting global efforts towards a more sustainable future for all, and this new project in Brazil takes us one step closer to expanding our global footprint and delivering on this ambition. It is also demonstrative of our strong belief that empowering local communities is central to a successful energy transition. Not only will this project deliver clean energy to more than 400,000 homes, but it will also play a central role in local diversification efforts to drive economic growth.”

Manuel Pavón, Managing Director of FRV South America said: "This project marks an important milestone in FRV’s presence and plans in the Brazilian market. We are confident that the progress made in this project will allow us to continue contributing to the decarbonization of the energy sector in Brazil and its independence from other sources of fossil fuels."

Meanwhile, Tristán Higuero, Chief Development Business Officer of FRV said: "This solar farm allows FRV to continue expanding its reach and influence around the world. Our ambition, through this project, is to contribute to the sustainable economic growth of the country by generating wealth and employment, while helping to build a more sustainable future."

About Abdul Latif Jameel Energy

Abdul Latif Jameel Energy was established in 2012, and is now a leading independent power producer, and a premier service provider in the renewable energy sector, with interests in 16 countries around the world with capabilities in renewable energy, including solar PV, wind, waste-to-energy and environmental solutions, including desalination, water and wastewater treatment. For more information, please visit: alj.com/energy

About FRV

FRV, part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, is a leading global renewable energy development company. In line with our ambition to continue leading the global transition to a more sustainable energy future, FRV has evolved from being just a developer to becoming an independent power producer.

We aim to be the world's leading green energy and infrastructure platform. To achieve this strategic vision, we have accelerated our growth through the return on our activities, shareholder contributions and asset rotation through the sale of minority stakes. As a result, the company expects to invest more than US$ 1.5 billion with the goal of doubling total installed capacity from 2 GW in 2021 to 4 GW in 2024. For more information, please visit: frv.com