Beirut - ABC, a pioneer in Lebanon and the Middle East since 1936, is pleased to announce that it has once again won a prestigious award, this time obtaining the ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management Systems), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems) certifications. ABC operates department stores, shopping malls, and individual boutiques of fashion brands under the ABC brand. Known for their numerous destinations such as opening the Middle East's first "international standard" open-air mall, ABC's latest achievement underscores its commitment to excellence in quality, environmental sustainability, and workplace safety.

At ABC, their mission is to make Lebanon better in terms of safety, quality, and sustainability. Achieving these ISO certifications not only reinforces their leadership position in the industry but also directly benefits their partners and guests by ensuring the highest standards in every aspect of their operations.

ISO 9001:2015 Certification - The International Organization for Standardization has set stringent international standards, and ABC has demonstrated that it has implemented a strong Quality Management System (QMS) by earning the ISO 9001:2015 certification. This accreditation is evidence of ABC's commitment to continuously provide products and services that satisfy clients' needs and adhere to legal regulations. By putting this QMS into place, ABC ensures to continue producing high-quality outcomes and enhancing customer satisfaction.

ISO 14001:2015 Certification - Through achieving ISO 14001:2015 certification, ABC has proven that it takes a proactive stance on environmental management. This certification attests to ABC's efforts to minimize environmental impact, comply with environmental regulations, and continually enhance environmental performance. ABC's dedication to sustainability is evident in its endeavors to reduce waste, conserve resources, and promote eco-friendly behaviors throughout its operations.

ISO 45001:2018 Certification - The ISO 45001:2018 certification highlights ABC's focus on ensuring a safe and healthy work environment for all stakeholders. ABC prioritizes its employees' well-being and effectively mitigates occupational health and safety risks by implementing an Occupational Health and Safety Management System that complies with ISO standards. This certification showcases ABC's dedication to fostering a culture of safety and its ongoing efforts to prevent workplace incidents.

ABC's successful attainment of these ISO certifications positions the company as a leader in its industry, showcasing its ability to meet and exceed international standards. This is a reflection of their team's hard work and dedication to upholding the highest standards in quality, environmental sustainability, and workplace safety. This achievement not only enhances ABC's reputation but also strengthens its relationships with clients and partners by demonstrating their continuous improvement efforts.

ABC's commitment to these ISO standards extends beyond mere certification. The company is dedicated to embedding the principles of these standards into its daily operations and culture. This involves continuous improvement, employee training, and the integration of environmental and safety considerations into decision-making processes. By actively engaging with stakeholders, ABC aims to create a sustainable future for its business, employees, and the community—demonstrating that their commitment goes beyond certification, reflecting a daily culture of excellence and responsibility.