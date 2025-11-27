Improving the digital and AI skills of 2000 engineers a year will modernize industries and support the energy transition across the Middle East

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: ABB today opened a US$2m training and customer experience facility in the UAE to develop digital and engineering skills for industrial, power and utility applications across the Middle East. This will accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge digital solutions for energy systems in data centers, utilities and smart industrial, residential and commercial buildings. The new center will help keep the UAE at the forefront of the energy transition in the region.

The UAE’s electricity demand is set to grow by up to 4% annually through 2035 (source IEA) driven by urbanization, industrial growth and electrification of transport and cooling. Meeting this demand will require advanced technologies that strengthen energy resilience, optimize capital investment and accelerate sustainability. As industries scale up to meet this rising demand, strategic asset management powered by AI-enabled technology will be critical to ensure reliability, reduced costs and the achievement of net zero goals.

“The electrification sector faces a dual challenge of an aging workforce and the urgent need for new digital skills. As experienced technicians retire, businesses must equip the next generation with expertise in data-driven asset management, remote monitoring and predictive maintenance,” said Marco Tellarini, Senior Vice President, Europe, Middle East & Africa, ABB Electrification Service. “Our new UAE facility will help bridge the skills gap by combining practical training with exposure to cutting-edge digital and AI technologies. This will enable local engineers and operators to manage the power infrastructure and systems of the future.”

The new 2,500 square-meter Customer Experience Center in the Al Quoz Industrial Area in Dubai, includes a state-of-the-art workshop, lecture theater and collaborative training spaces. The facility will support training and skills development of around 2,000 engineers and technicians a year from countries across the Middle East region. It will focus on the latest medium- and low-voltage technologies, digital asset management, and AI and predictive maintenance solutions.

The center will also enable energy resilience by sharing knowledge and developing skills to support upgrades and retrofits of older technologies in customer facilities. Upgrading to the latest digital asset management technologies can improve efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance reliability. This will all help ABB’s customers, distributors and installation partners stay ahead of rapid technological change and ensure that local talent can operate and maintain increasingly digitalized electrical systems.

ABB has maintained a significant presence in the UAE since 1976 and employs more than 600 colleagues in four commercial offices, factories and innovation centers. Across the six GCC countries (KSA, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain), ABB employs more than 1,200 colleagues.

