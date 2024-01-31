Doha, Qatar: Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. announces a new strategic partnership between its fully owned subsidiary, Aamal Medical, and Austco Healthcare, a global leader in healthcare technology solutions, to modernize patient care and healthcare staff communication in Qatar. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies in their shared mission to improve healthcare outcomes and bring cutting-edge patient care to market.

Aamal Medical has over 50 years of experience in providing comprehensive healthcare solutions and services. These include medical equipment, consultancy services, IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) connectivity and integration, medical consumables, professional preventative and corrective maintenance services, and enterprise-level healthcare project execution.

Combining this expertise with Austco Healthcare’s leading healthcare communications solutions developed over 30 years of operation, this partnership will truly transform care delivery in Qatar. By implementing best-in-class nurse call systems, clinical workflow and patient engagement technologies, the partnership will further modernize the industry, benefiting both patients and medical practitioners in the region.

Mr. Gokhan Ozkan, General Manager of Aamal Medical, commented: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Austco Healthcare. This reflects Aamal Medical’s wider commitment to working in collaboration with leading players in the industry to maintain a highly competitive offering while driving forward the best possible standard of care.”

"We are extremely excited to join forces with Aamal Medical," said Mr. Lee Lister, General Manager, Middle East and Africa at Austco Healthcare. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our core values of innovation, excellence and customer-centricity. Together with Aamal Medical, we aim to leverage our combined strengths to provide state-of-the-art healthcare technology solutions that empower healthcare providers, improve patient experiences, and ultimately contribute to better health outcomes for the people of Qatar."

About Aamal Medical:

Aamal Medical, a fully owned subsidiary of Aamal Company Q.P.S.C., is a leading medical equipment supplier in Qatar. The company has exclusive distribution agreements with several leading international medical equipment suppliers.

Aamal Medical also provides consultancy services focused on the development of operating theatres and the installation of hospital information system.

The company offers a holistic range of medical equipment for hospitals and has recently expanded its product offerings to endoscopy, Ambulance and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tracking.

About Aamal Company Q.P.S.C

Aamal is one of the Gulf region’s most diversified conglomerates and has been listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange since December 2007. As of 30th of January 2024, the Company had a market capitalisation of QAR 5.4bn (US$ 1.5bn).

Aamal’s operations are widely diversified and comprise 30 active business units (subsidiaries and joint ventures) with market leading positions in the key industrial, retail, property, managed services, and medical equipment and pharmaceutical sectors, thereby offering investors a high quality and balanced exposure to Qatar’s wider economic growth and development.

For further information on Aamal Company, please refer to the corporate website: http://www.aamal.qa

About Austco Healthcare:

Austco Healthcare is a leading global healthcare communication solutions provider specializing in nurse call systems, clinical workflow, and patient engagement technology. With a history spanning over 30 years, Austco Healthcare has a proven track record of delivering innovative, reliable, and user-friendly solutions to healthcare facilities worldwide.

For further information on Austco Healthcare, please refer to the corporate website: http://www.auscto.com

