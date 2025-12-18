Dubai, UAE – The Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Equiti Group, a global leader in financial technology services, as part of its efforts to strengthen the food security system and accelerate digital transformation across the agricultural and food investment sectors.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Dr. Obaid Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Board of AAAID, and Mr. Iskandar Akef Najjar, Group Chief Executive Officer of Equiti, at AAAID’s head office on 16 December 2025.

Under the MoU, AAAID and Equiti will collaborate across several key areas, including the exchange of information and data required for feasibility studies, financial projections, capital requirements and operational planning to help build advanced market infrastructure for companies operating in food security, sustainable agriculture and related sectors.

The agreement also includes exploring the development and launch of a digital platform powered by Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), blockchain and AI-driven tools. The platform would enhance investment analysis and project management for AAAID’s portfolio companies, enabling more efficient capital mobilisation and expanding access to accredited investors.

His Excellency Dr. Obaid Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Board of AAAID, said: “This initiative marks a significant milestone in strengthening AAAID’s commitment to innovation-driven development. It reinforces our efforts to advance resilient and inclusive food security infrastructure and to expand sustainable agricultural investments through cutting-edge technological solutions”.

Commenting on this partnership, Iskandar Najjar, Group CEO of Equiti, said: “We are pleased to partner with AAAID to develop innovative market structure that enhances food security of the Arab region. We believe this collaboration will unlock new investment opportunities and accelerate digital transformation across critical sectors in the region”.

This collaboration presents a valuable opportunity for Equiti to apply its fintech expertise in support of sectors with long-term economic and societal impact. Both parties expressed their commitment to strengthening cooperation through future initiatives aimed at expanding the scope of strategic investments and promoting sustainable growth within the regional food security ecosystem.

About The Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID)

Established in 1976, AAAID is an Arab financial institution that contributes to enhancing food security and sustainable agricultural development through investment, innovation, and strategic partnerships across 21 member countries.

About Equiti

Equiti Group is a global leader in advanced trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management and physical commodity solutions. With a presence across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the Group is licensed in major financial jurisdictions including the UK, UAE and Cyprus. The Group delivers a best-in-class financial experience to clients across retail, professional, and institutional segments.