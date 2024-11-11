A1RWATER’s A1R30 and A1R100 machines respectively produce 30 and 100 liters of water daily from atmospheric humidity

The partnership supports UAE sustainability goals by reducing plastic water bottles and providing free, eco-friendly drinking water to park visitors

Abu Dhabi, UAE – A1RWATERTM, a global leader in atmospheric water generation (AWG), partnered with Abu Dhabi’s historic destination, Umm Al Emarat Park, to install five state-of-the-art water generators that replace single-use plastic water bottles and provide free, eco-friendly hydration to park visitors. This initiative aligns with the UAE’s sustainability goals, including the capital’s efforts to reduce plastic waste and achieve Mission to Zero and the country’s ambition to mitigate carbon emissions by the half-century mark. The five custom-designed machines, consisting of two A1R30 and three A1R100 machines, respectively produce 30 and 100 liters of mineralised water daily from the air and have been installed in key areas of the park – an Abu Dhabi landmark since 1982.

These A1RWATER dispensers were available on site to provide fresh mineralised drinking water to park visitors throughout a recent community festival, held from October 31 to November 2. A1RWATER’s patented technology will now remain at the park permanently, allowing visitors to easily and conveniently access the company’s fresh, on-demand drinking water in four key areas of the park: the Children’s Garden, Shade House, Amphitheatre, and Evening Garden. This strategic placement throughout the park’s 179,000 square meters encourages sustainable hydration, educates visitors on the importance of environmental conservation, and supports the park’s mission to protect biodiversity and enhance community engagement through impactful green initiatives.

Commenting on the partnership, Jessica Torres, Chief Commercial Officer at A1RWATER, said, “We’re excited to collaborate with Umm Al Emarat Park, an iconic green space in Abu Dhabi dedicated to community and environmental stewardship. By installing our atmospheric water generators here, we’re not only offering a sustainable alternative to plastic bottled water but also contributing to the UAE’s broader vision for a greener future, reducing plastic waste, and supporting the park’s mission to inspire eco-conscious living.”

Rasha Kablawi, Group Communications Director at Sinyar Holding, spokesperson for Umm Al Emarat Park, added, "As a green oasis in the heart of Abu Dhabi, it is essential for us to champion sustainable practices that make a tangible difference. Partnering with A1RWATER is allowing us to offer eco-friendly, mineral-enriched drinking water to visitors, encouraging them to adopt a long-term sustainable habit while enjoying our park. We are proud of the positive environmental impact these installations have made, and we look forward to building on this success as we continue to support the UAE’s broader sustainability goals.”

In addition to A1RWATER furthering Umm Al Emarat Park’s commitment to community, family entertainment, and sustainability through the provision of free-flowing mineral-enriched water for all visitors, the company has made waves of progress since its inception. To date, A1RWATER has generated over 3.6 million liters of water and replaced more than 7.2 million single-use plastic bottles in locations across the UAE, including schools, government offices, and public spaces. By preventing 555 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions, A1RWATER’s innovative technology is helping to create a more sustainable future, and this collaboration with the park further reinforces their shared commitment to environmental stewardship.

Note: To learn more about the regional and global state of water, the full version of A1RWATER’s inaugural quarterly Insights report, with contributions from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Kestrel Global, and others, can be downloaded and viewed here: https://a1rwater.com/resources/insights/

About A1RWATER:

A1RWATER™, pronounced AIR-WATER, is a market leader in water innovation, specialising in transforming air into pure water at scale. Established in 2018, A1RWATER offers premium bottled water, atmospheric water generators, custom bottling facilities, and large-scale water farms, providing sustainable solutions for diverse needs. With a focus on sustainability and eliminating the need for single-use plastic, A1RWATER uses proprietary air-to-water technology to create renewable water on site and at scale. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with offices in Switzerland, the UK and the U.S., A1RWATER is pioneering the future of water access and sustainability.

About Umm Al Emarat Park

Umm Al Emarat Park, the largest green space in central Abu Dhabi, is a vibrant, family-friendly community hub. Originally opened in 1982 as Mushrif Central Park for ladies and children, it was renamed to honor the legacy of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF). The park underwent a comprehensive 24-month redesign and reopened in 2015.

Today, the park is a prime destination to reconnect with nature, blending cultural heritage with sustainability. Designed to honor Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s vision, it promotes an active lifestyle, supports a healthy society, and celebrates local culture and traditions. Umm Al Emarat Park is guided by a vision that invites visitors to explore, enrich their lives, get educated and enjoy meaningful experiences. With eco-friendly initiatives and diverse attractions, the park encourages wellness, community engagement, and a strong connection to nature.

Website: www.ummalemaratpark.ae

