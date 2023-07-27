United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai’s ultimate relaxed luxury family beach resort, has announced the introduction of additional exclusive privileges for Club members, enhancing their stay in selected rooms, suites, and villas. The added benefits will ensure a a comfortable and enhanced guest arrival experience.

This summer, guests booking a suite will enjoy the convenience of an in-room check-in service. A dedicated team will personally handle the check-in process from the comfort of the guest's suite, delivering a seamless and tailor-made arrival experience.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel has also introduced the new Arrival Leisure Lounge on the Family Club's first floor. This dedicated lounge area is designed to enhance the ‘early-arrival’ experience for Club guests who reach the resort ahead of the designated check-in time. The lounge offers a relaxing environment where guests can enjoy refreshments and an assortment of light bites.

Furthermore, Jumeirah Beach Hotel now offers a purposed guest desk located within the Family Club. Exclusively catering to inquiries from in-house guests, this desk is a centralized and accessible hub for assistance throughout their stay. The new addition streamlines guest communication, ensuring their needs are addressed promptly and efficiently.

In addition to the new benefits, The Club members will continue to enjoy all-time privileges, such as indulgent breakfasts and daily decadent afternoon teas served in private lounges or at The Wadi Club. There’s also evening drinks and canapes to cherish breathtaking sunsets with compliments.

Another highlight of The Club membership is access to the hotel’s exclusive Pool Club, where guests can relish an oasis of exclusivity and tranquillity amidst the resorts’ meandering pathways and reimagined beachscape.

For more details or to make a reservation, please contact +971 55 500 8549 or email PremiumLeisure@jumeirah.com

About Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Jumeirah Beach Hotel is the founding property of Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts, characterised by its iconic wave-like architecture and renowned façade, standing proudly on the city’s prestigious shoreline. Since opening in 1997, the lifestyle hotel has shaped and defined Dubai’s position as a leading tourist destination.

Offering 599 sea-facing rooms and suites as well as 19 villas, all with uninterrupted views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, the 26-storey hotel continues to offer the ultimate in understated luxury. The hotel hosts ten restaurants and bars, extensive conference and banqueting facilities, a much-loved KiDS Club, world-class wellness at J Club and Talise Spa, plus limitless direct access to Wild Wadi Waterpark™, complimentary for all guests.

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500 key portfolio of 26 luxury properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

The group boasts some of the most prestigious and captivating properties in the world, from the iconic flagship hotel and timeless pinnacle of luxury, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and lavish Arabian palaces across Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island and art-inspired dolce vita on the island of Capri. Whether a modern twist on a British classic in the heart of Knightsbridge at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, or a futuristic setting at Jumeirah Nanjing, Jumeirah’s name is synonymous with service excellence, crafting exceptional experiences for everyone who walks through its doors.

Beyond its properties and resorts, Jumeirah Group is also dedicated to destination dining experiences, combining the most authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings to create those unforgettable moments worth sharing. With over 85 restaurants across its portfolio, Jumeirah Group’s award-winning homegrown concepts including Sal, KAYTO, Shimmers, Al Mare, Pierchic and French Riviera, enjoy an enviable reputation for culinary excellence, with nine featuring in the Gault&Millau UAE 2023 guide. The group also has three Michelin starred restaurants – Shang High, L’Olivo and Al Muntaha.

www.jumeirah.com