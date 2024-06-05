Cairo, Egypt: Today, RATP Dev Mobility Cairo, the company responsible for managing and operating Green Line 3 metro and Light Rail Transit (LRT), in collaboration with “Shagrha initiative”, launched "A Tree in Your Name" loyalty program within Light Rail Transit (LRT) stations.

The program aims to raise environmental and sustainable awareness among passengers and the importance of fruit-bearing trees and improving the quality of the urban environment. This is done by encouraging passengers to register for the program through a QR code located in all LRT stations and screens inside the trains. At the end of each month, the passenger with the largest number of trips for each station will be awarded a fruit-bearing tree to be planted in their name as a tribute to their contribution to environmental protection and their use of an environmentally friendly means of transportation.

Engineer Wadii Bouchiha, CEO of RATP Dev Mobility Cairo and Managing Director, said that the company always strives to raise the level of service provided to passengers, which goes beyond the idea of just transporting passengers to actively participate in establishing the concept of sustainable environmental and social development.

He said that the company launched this program for passengers after they chose capital train as a clean and environmentally friendly means of transportation and contributed to protecting the environment from 1500 tons of harmful emissions since the beginning of the year, which is the same amount of emissions that 240,000 trees need to absorb in the same period.

In addition, the company is always keen to launch initiatives that aim to raise awareness and encourage passengers to participate in positive changes in the environment in implementation of the Ministry of Transport's directives and its vision and under the supervision of the National Authority of Tunnels.

Engineer Omar Al-Deeb, founder of "Shagrha" initiative, added that this cooperation will be fruitful and sustainable to spread environmental awareness and spread the culture of planting fruit trees and confront climate change. He also said that they are seeking to involve the largest number of passengers in this campaign.