HALIFAX, UK – A-SAFE, the global leader in workplace safety solutions, has announced the expansion of its operations into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the opening of a new office in its capital, Riyadh. The move represents a significant investment for the company and underlines its commitment to meeting growing demand in one of the world’s fastest-developing markets.

James Smith, Co-CEO of A-SAFE, said: “This is an important milestone for A-SAFE as we continue to expand our global presence. Saudi Arabia is undergoing a period of rapid transformation, which is creating exciting opportunities for both international and domestic businesses. By investing directly in our presence in the Kingdom, we are committed to building a sustainable supply chain, supporting local industry and helping businesses create safer working environments.”

With a permanent base in Riyadh, A-SAFE will support the country’s Vision 2030 programme for sustainable economic growth by advancing its pillars of safety, standards, compliance and improved living conditions, working directly with customers to deliver a complete service that goes beyond product supply. This includes on-site consultancy, safety audits, design consultation and tailored solutions designed to meet rigorous health and safety standards such as PAS 13.

Tom Childs, General Manager of A-SAFE Middle East, added: “Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is driving unprecedented investment in logistics, infrastructure and manufacturing, making this the right time to establish a permanent presence. Our new Riyadh office puts us closer to customers, with faster response times and a more complete service. It also means we can hold stock locally and provide direct installation capacity, giving clients the reassurance of immediate support when it matters most.”

A-SAFE has worked with organisations in Saudi Arabia for more than eight years from its Dubai hub, delivering safety projects for logistics hubs, airports and advanced manufacturing plants. By moving into Riyadh, the company is strengthening its ability to serve existing partners in the country, while positioning itself to meet the growing demand from large-scale national developments.

Childs continued: “With Saudi Arabia’s rapid economic growth and major construction projects underway, the need for world-class safety solutions has never been greater. Our role is to offer consultative services, calculate appropriate specifications and deliver solutions that are fit for purpose and that raise health-and-safety standards, improving both working and everyday conditions. By establishing a direct presence in the country, we are better positioned to help organisations protect their people, strengthen the long-term resilience of supply chains, and help promote industrial growth and sustainability.”

A-SAFE is a global leader in workplace safety solutions. As the inventor of the world’s first industrial-strength polymer safety barrier, A-SAFE has transformed workplace protection for warehouses, factories, airports and more. Operating across 65+ countries, A-SAFE’s clients include Coca-Cola, Nestlé and Amazon. The company was a key contributor to the creation of PAS 13 – the BSI-backed global Code of Practice for safety barriers.

