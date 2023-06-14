Muscat: Aligning itself with the digital transformation goals of the nation, Al Ahlia Insurance, the leading insurer in the Sultanate, has recently launched a new e-service for its customers to easily transfer the insurance policy remotely, which is a first of its kind in the Sultanate. The new e-service reflects the company’s commitment to providing a seamless and efficient digital insurance experience to its customers.



Stemming from the company’s firm belief on the significance of digitization, the newly launched service caters the needs and requirements of customers in providing easy solutions that can be accessed from anywhere in the Sultanate 24/7, without having to be physically present to benefit from the services. The Online policy transfer service is specially designed to enable its customers to complete their policy transfer procedure in a short time using a simple process.



Individuals can transfer their motor insurance policy remotely via their laptop or mobile device by simply visiting the website: https://car.alahliarsa.com/QuoteAndBuy/loadTransferPolicy.do and filling the necessary information. The system will request to scan and upload both sides of valid civil ID/residence card and car registration (Mulkiya). Followed by the payment process, customers will automatically receive the updated insurance documents on their device instantly.



Commenting on the new e-service, Arif Al Zadjali, Information Technology Director at Al Ahlia Insurance Company, said: “A key drive for us when introducing any technology is to look at what services our customers use the most, and what their needs are. We try to ensure that we can reach customers remotely and make their service request as simple as possible. We place customer convenience and satisfaction as our utmost priorities as we continue to provide effective and innovative digital products and services. As a leading insurer in Oman, Al Ahlia Insurance seeks to redefine insurance in the country through transformational developments centered on digitization, contributing to the enhancement of the Omani insurance sector.”

Reiterating its position as a leading company in the insurance sector, Al Ahlia Insurance constantly offers an exceptional service for its customer base by developing innovative digital products and solutions using a "WhatsApp Chat Bot" to facilitate the process of making a claim or purchasing/ renewing a customer’s insurance policy. The company is relentlessly working on enhancing the technological services available on the website to ensure meeting the varying digital needs of its customers and elevating their digital experience.