Casais Entirez embodies the strategic joint venture between Casais Group, a premier player in the European construction industry, and Nahaz Investment Group, a key player in Saudi Arabia’s investment landscape. This collaboration combines Casais Group’s six decades of global expertise in industrialized and sustainable construction with Nahaz’s deep understanding of the Saudi market to deliver innovative, high-quality, and efficient construction solutions tailored to the Kingdom’s needs.

Casais Entirez will introduce advanced building technologies to Saudi Arabia, ensuring faster, sustainable, and more efficient project execution.

António Carlos Rodrigues, CEO of Casais Group and Board Member of Casais Entirez.

"We are excited to partner with Nahaz Investment Group to bring our cutting-edge construction solutions to Saudi Arabia. We are fully committed to contributing to the Kingdom’s economic diversification and world-class infrastructure development."

Sultan Mohammed Alhudaithi, Board Member of Nahaz Investment Group and Casais Entirez

"At Nahaz, we seek partnerships that drive innovation and excellence: "Casais Group’s expertise and dedication to quality make them an ideal partner joining Nahaz in its over six decades lasting commitment to Saudi Arabia's real estate sector, the Kingdom's urban development and economic growth empowering Saudi Vision 2030."

Saleh Abdullah Alguraisha, CEO of Nahaz Investment Group and Board Member of Casais Entirez

"After successfully delivering multiple award-winning projects, we aim to revolutionize the construction landscape, contributing to have Saudi Arabia as a global reference for engineering excellence with a sustainability driven approach.“

André Rocha, Executive Board Member at Casais Group and Casais Entirez added:

"Casais Entirez represents Casais Group long-term commitment to the Kingdom Saudi Arabia breathtaking evolution, bringing our industrialized construction expertise to accelerate project timelines, enhance quality, and optimize efficiency."

Henrique Pereira, Managing Director of Casais Group Middle East,

"Beyond delivering high-quality industrialized construction projects, our goal is to foster local economic growth by collaborating with Saudi suppliers, contractors, and workforce development programs."

Casais Group: Founded in 1958, Casais Group is among Europe´s foremost construction firms, delivering innovative and sustainable solutions across 17 countries. Headquartered in Portugal, with over 65 years of expertise and more than 6,500 employees worldwide, the group specializes in construction, real estate development, prefabrication and industrialized construction, integrating cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices to drive efficiency and quality. Casais Group is committed to building a better future by embracing digital transformation and environmentally responsible construction methodologies.

Nahaz Investment Group has a legacy in the real estate sector dating back to the 1960s. Over the decades, the investment holding has expanded across industries and regions, with key investments in commercial and residential real estate, logistics, warehousing, education, hospitality and agriculture. Nahaz remains committed to sustainable growth, leveraging its deep-rooted heritage and strategic vision to drive impactful investments in its core markets.

Casais Entirez is a joint venture bringing together the global expertise of Casais Group and strategic local partner Nahaz Investment Group to deliver world-class construction solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leveraging over 60 years of experience from Casais Group and Nahaz Investment Group, Casais Entirez is committed to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 by introducing industrialized construction, sustainable methodologies, and advanced engineering solutions. With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and efficiency, Casais Entirez aims to contribute to the Kingdom’s rapid development and infrastructure growth.