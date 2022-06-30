The Decentralised Investment Group (DIG) has signed on with BRON Studios to create a Hollywood NFT Collection linked to a much anticipated movie series

DIG CEO to act as Web3 Advisor to BRON Studios

10,000 piece NFT collection by DIG’s XYZZY is linked to BRON’s “Gossamer” animated movie series

Announcement held during NYC.NFT Week garnered celebrity-backed interest

Gossamer Seed NFT Collection sold out in under 2 hours

Gossamer Seed NFT Collection hit #1 on OpenSea charts

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Hollywood’s film and TV industry has evolved dramatically, with the advent of social media platforms, the incorporation of virtual reality into film experiences and the outreach of streaming services. Now, we are at the forefront of innovation as consumers watch their entertainment, Hollywood is poised for its Web3 adaptation, and a fast growing company in Dubai is steering the charge.

The Decentralised Investment Group (DIG) of Dubai, headed by CEO Haydn Snape, has just signed on as digital and Web3 advisor to BRON Studios, a worldwide, critically acclaimed media and entertainment company that has garnered 32 Academy Award® nominations and 6 wins. BRON has executive produced over 100 films including most recently “House of Gucci,” “Joker,” “Fatherhood,” and “Greyhound.”

DIG, a multinational global conglomerate disrupting the world of blockchain and crypto and revolutionising how we will interact in the metaverse, revealed its foray into Hollywood at NYC.NFT Week 2022, which wrapped up in New York on June 23. DIG and its GameFi subsidiary, the miami-based metaverse gaming company XYZZY, kicked off NYC.NFT Week with an exclusive VIP investor event at the Nebula night club, which was co-hosted with Erik LaPaglia, founder of Miami NFT Week, and organised by the prestigious Status Luxury Group founded by Nick Champagne. More than 500 guests were present at the popular Manhattan nightspot; everyone from celebrities, industry shakers, crypto kings and queens to blockchain enthusiasts, NFT collectors and film producers.

XYZZY, powered by DIG, will be creating a 10,000 piece NFT collection to accompany BRON’s newest release, an eight-episode animated movie series called “Gossamer”, based on the YA novel by critically acclaimed author Lois Lowry (The Giver, The Willoughbys). The voice cast of the series will be led by Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker, Thomasin McKenzie, Vera Farmiga, Richard E. Grant and Wilmer Valderrama, Alanna Masterson, and Courtney Rosemont, who makes her debut. Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Timbaland and his longtime business partner Gary Marella, co-founders of Beatclub, are Executive Music Supervisors of the series and will provide music for “Gossamer” from Beatclub artists, producers and songwriters.

XYZZY’s collection of NFTs will be of the series’ characters, voiced by these Hollywood stars. XYZZY will also create a play-to-earn massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) based on the show, making it the first series to be coming to TV and Web3 simultaneously.

“This is going to herald the futurization of film and television, and we will be reinventing how audiences engage with content in the filmmaking world,” said Haydn Snape, DIG CEO. “This is a new era for Hollywood, and we will be developing new financial architecture and interfaces born out of Web3 thinking, which include innovations like tokens, gamification, metaverse compatibility and the like.”

There’s no question that audiences are ready for this new era. Within two hours, the free Gossamer Seed collection of 10,000 NFTs had sold out, indicating a fully subscribed whitelist, with a trading volume of $100,000, making the actual Gossamer 10,000 NFT collection already a highly anticipated commodity. Furthermore, the Gossamer NFT community on social media has exhibited the most activity by far, growing by 3,450,000% since its start. It hit #1 on OpenSea charts, surpassing blockbuster NFT collections like CryptoPunks and Bored Apes Yacht Club, and made $1 million in trading in just 24 hours. Even as of this writing, it is still in the top 5 trending on OpenSea.

“NFTs are going to revolutionise the movie business, and we are the ones best suited to help make that happen,” said Snape.

“This is an NFT project big enough for the big screen,” said Aaron L Gilbert, Chairman and CEO of BRON Media Corp, explaining how the 10,000 piece “Gossamer” NFT collection and the “Gossamer” Movie series are linked. The characters viewers will see and fall in love with on the big screen will be the same characters they purchase from the NFT collection.

Web3 has never had a chance to intersect with mainstream media quite like this, and DIG’s XYZZY, specialists in building blockchain games, NFT digital assets and tokenized ownership, are the ones best suited to build on their expertise in the field to create the first Hollywood centric NFT collection.

DIG has already made a name for itself as a pioneer in the field, powering the future of Web3 with revolutionary companies in NFTs, gaming, and DeFi, and becoming the first UAE-based company to create a bridge between blockchain technology and the world of film-making and entertainment. DIG’s projects have raised over $20 million in private capital, and their projects have cumulative returns of over 5,000%. Now, they are opening up a new market for the movie business and bringing in new means of content distribution and consumption.