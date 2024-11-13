Affiliation to provide 9Yards’ government and private sector clients with additional access to UK, European, North American, and Asian markets

Abu Dhabi & London: Leading integrated marcoms firm headquartered in Abu Dhabi, 9Yards Communications – The Capital’s Agency, has today announced the signing of a co-operation agreement with global B Corp PR agency, Milk & Honey PR, in London, UK.

The collaboration brings together two innovative communications agencies with the immediate result being a mutual expansion of their respective geographic reach, knowledge share, and client servicing capabilities across the Middle East, Europe, North America, and Asian regions.

An agreement built on shared ambition and complementary services, the benefits to their existing and potential clients include award-winning strategic planning, ESG and purpose communications, PR, innovative digital and social media strategies, creative storytelling, media relations, media buying, and multimedia production.

In the immediate term, 9Yards Communications’ clients will benefit from enhanced opportunities for exposure in European, North American, and APAC markets, while Milk & Honey gains access to 9Yards’ presence across the Middle East region. Longer-term plans include the development of existing and new business opportunities, regional client support, and cross-agency skills development.

Milk & Honey PR – Global B Corp Leadership

Milk & Honey, with offices in London, New York, Munich, and Singapore, brings its people-first, purpose-driven communications to the partnership. As the world’s highest-scoring B Corp agency, its values-led approach has positioned it as a global leader in the field of ESG, AI, and emerging technologies communications.

9Yards Communications – Pioneers of 4D Communications

As a part of NG9 Holding, 9Yards Communications is a rapidly growing marketing and communications force in the UAE and Middle East region, with offices in the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.

The agency’s services extend beyond traditional 360° communications, delivering its proprietary 4D communications model. This approach focuses on building authentic relationships, driving lasting brand engagement, and crafting strategic communications that connect emotionally.

The agency has established itself as the go-to partner for top regional and international clients, including many UAE and Abu Dhabi government entities and private sector clients alike – offering a fully integrated scope of innovative, result-driven communications solutions.

Hussam Almulhem, Founder and CEO of 9Yards Communications, added, “Driven by shared values and an ambition to provide an ever-greater international reach for our respective clients, this partnership with Milk & Honey is a fantastic opportunity for two creative powerhouses of global talents to flourish together. We look forward to the opportunities this new and complementary dynamic will present.”

Today’s announcement marks a key milestone for 9Yards Communications as it further solidifies its position as a leading force in the region’s communications landscape, with greater international capabilities and influence made available through this strategic partnership.

Kirsty Leighton, Founder and Group CEO of Milk & Honey, commented, “Our agency is built on the idea that business must be a force for good – for people, the planet, and our purpose-driven clients. In 9Yards Communications, we have found a like-minded partner – a company that shares our desire to challenge, push boundaries, and change the world. Together, we offer true global reach and deep regional expertise, alongside industry-leading communications talent. This is just the beginning of the journey – and we’re excited to see where our partnership takes us.”

About 9Yards Communications

9Yards Communications is a leading marketing and communications agency headquartered in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates. With a broad portfolio of both government and private sector entities and companies, in the UAE and region, 9Yards Communications is made up of a 150-strong team of marcoms professionals – across multiple marketing disciplines. These include integrated strategic consultancy, event management, public relations, advertising, multimedia production, media buying and digital media.

9Yards Communications believes in the importance of partnering with its clients to ensure their success and bring real value to them. 9Yards Communications’ strategy aligns with the vision of the UAE leadership’s economic goals for diversifying the economy, encouraging innovation, and adopting long-term growth strategies in the business sphere. For more information, please visit: www.9yards.ae.

