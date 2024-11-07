Muscat: Dhofar Islamic - the Islamic Banking Window of BankDhofar - announced 98% of its customers were served in less than 10 minutes at its various branches across the Sultanate of Oman, reflecting Dhofar Islamic's continuous efforts to satisfy customers and respect their valuable time.

Dhofar Islamic demonstrated its readiness to provide its banking services to the customers from all segments of society by reducing the waiting time at its branches so that it does not exceed 10 minutes from entering the branch to starting the service. This step confirms Dhofar Islamic's commitment to meet the banking needs of its customers through 24 branches across the Sultanate of Oman.

The ‘Promise to Serve’ campaign is more than just an initiative; it is a testament to Dhofar Islamic’s relentless pursuit of excellence in service delivery. With a network of branches strategically located throughout The Sultanate of Oman, Dhofar Islamic ensures that it remains close to its customers, offering easy access to a comprehensive range of financial services and responding to various inquiries and comments.

The initiative does not only highlights Dhofar Islamic’s focus on efficiency but also its understanding of the fast-paced nature of modern life, where time is of the essence. By minimizing wait times and streamlining processes, Dhofar Islamic aims to provide a seamless banking experience that leaves customers feeling valued and appreciated.

Dhofar Islamic has developed a wide range of products tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customer base. Whether catering to youth, ladies, priority banking customers, or SMEs. Each product and service offering is carefully crafted to address the unique requirements of different customer segments, ensuring personalized solutions that contribute to their financial success.

Through this step, Dhofar Islamic ensures that every customer interaction is marked by speed, efficiency, and a personalized approach, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of exceptional financial services in Oman. By fostering loyalty and a sense of belonging, Dhofar Islamic continues to build lasting relationships that go beyond financial transactions, supporting the growth and prosperity of the communities it serves as a leading provider of Sharia-compliant financial services in the Sultanate of Oman.

Customers can also manage their bank accounts through the Dhofar Islamic mobile app, enjoy various benefits and pay their bills anytime, anywhere.

Dhofar Islamic strives to provide its customers with the best banking experience and to strengthen its position as one of the leading banking institutions that meets the needs of its customers through Sharia-compliant banking services, products and solutions. As well as following international best practices in the banking sector.