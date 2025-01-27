MUSCAT: BankDhofar, the second largest bank in the Sultanate of Oman in terms of the number of branches, announced that it has achieved serving 95% of its customers in its various branches spread across the Sultanate of Oman within less than 10 minutes, which reflects BankDhofar’s continuous efforts to satisfy customers and respect their valuable time.

BankDhofar’s readiness to provide its banking services to its customers from all segments of society by reducing waiting hours in branches to no more than 10 minutes from entering the branch until the service begins indicates BankDhofar’s commitment to achieving excellence in providing banking services through its 131 branches spread across the Sultanate of Oman, which keeps the bank close to its customers, provides easy access to a comprehensive range of financial services and responds to various inquiries and comments.

This initiative does not only highlight the bank’s focus on efficiency but also its understanding of the fast-paced nature of modern life, where time is of the essence. By minimizing wait times and streamlining processes, BankDhofar aims to provide a seamless banking experience that leaves customers feeling valued and appreciated.

The bank has developed a wide-ranging suite of products tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customer base. Whether catering to youth, ladies, priority banking customers, or small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), BankDhofar’s relationship banking model is designed to enhance the financial well-being of its customers. Each product and service offering are carefully crafted to address the unique requirements of different customer segments, ensuring personalized solutions that contribute to their financial success.

Through this step, the bank ensures that every customer interaction is marked by speed, efficiency, and a personalized approach, reinforcing BankDhofar’s position as a leading provider of exceptional financial services in Oman. By fostering loyalty and a sense of belonging, BankDhofar continues to build lasting relationships that go beyond financial transactions, supporting the growth and prosperity of the communities it serves.

As a technology-driven institution, BankDhofar continues to lead in leveraging advanced technology to enhance customer experience, safety, and convenience. A prime example of this is the recent launch of "Dhofar Pay” and “ Samsung pay” , “Apple Pay “an innovative services that allows customers to make payments by simply swiping their smartphones at POS terminals, further simplifying the banking experience.