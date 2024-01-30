Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that the number of requests for electricity connection to projects through ‘Al Namoos’ service increased by 94.4% compared to 2022. DEWA received 7,885 requests for electricity connection in 2023. This is a new indicator of the robust performance of all economic sectors in Dubai and DEWA’s ongoing efforts to support the sustainability of Dubai’s growth and development.

“The increasing demand for our innovative services emphasises that DEWA has all the necessary capabilities to achieve the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and support Dubai’s development. We aim to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global city and the best destination in the world to live and work. We provide smart services to accelerate the provision of electricity and water services according to the highest international standards and practices. DEWA provides all the necessary capabilities and smart services that help partners and investors carry out their work easily and save their time and effort,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Namoos (Emirati word for a winner in a race) enables electricity connection for projects up to 150 kilowatts in just two steps and within five days. DEWA accredited consultants and contractors can submit applications digitally through DEWA’s website and smart app.

Rashid Bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA, said that DEWA launched the Al Namoos service in line with its continuous efforts to enhance business performance and as part of a facilitation package for industrial, commercial, and residential projects. He noted that by 31 December 2023, the number of DEWA accredited consultants and contractors reached 2,541.

Consultants and contractors can complete their transactions at anytime and anywhere through DEWA’s website (http://www.dewa.gov.ae) and smart app easily and safely, without visiting DEWA’s offices.