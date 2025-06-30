Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 7X, the holding group in trade, transport, and logistics managing key entities within its portfolio including EMX and Emirates Post, and Amazon UAE have announced a strategic partnership. Through this partnership, Amazon will leverage the Dark Stores of 7X’s logistics arm, EMX, as hyperlocal quick delivery fulfilment hubs to support faster delivery of high-demand products by Amazon’s customers.

Positioning select inventory closer to customers across various neighbourhoods, will enhance Amazon’s delivery speed and bring frequently purchased products closer to customers while reducing traffic congestion, and supporting sustainable urban development goals. This will accelerate last-mile delivery while reducing driving distances and traffic density challenges on major roads. Through 7X’s network and Dark Stores, that are already embedded within communities, this approach will help create quieter, less congested neighbourhoods, supporting community well-being and everyday convenience. Bringing products closer to customers also minimizes delivery distance, reducing the environmental impact of online retail operations.

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group Chief Executive Officer of 7X, commented: "At 7X, we are building a dynamic ecosystem powered by innovative technology and continuous progress. This strategic collaboration with Amazon leverages our extensive network through our subsidiaries to enable seamless scaling, faster fulfilment, and smarter delivery solutions. As the partnership evolves, we look forward to exploring additional ways to support customer convenience, operational efficiency, and contribute to the UAE’s digital economy and sustainability ambitions.”

The initiative will address growing consumer demand for rapid delivery of everyday essentials such as groceries, personal care items, and electronics. Whether customers need a new phone charger, groceries for a last-minute dinner party, or diapers for their baby, by reducing the distance between products and customers, all their needs are covered.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, said: “7X has been our long-standing valued partner since Amazon’s launch in the UAE, and this latest collaboration exemplifies our shared innovative spirit. This partnership underscores the power of inter-sector collaboration, demonstrating how logistics innovation and eCommerce expertise can converge to serve today’s digital and online retail landscape, while supporting the UAE’s infrastructure efficiency, transportation and sustainability goals. We prioritize integrated urban planning, and ensure that, as we grow, we continue to serve the UAE’s national agenda. As we enhance customer convenience across the UAE, we are proud to be working alongside 7X to contribute to the UAE's digital economy.”

This collaboration marks a step forward in the joint efforts of 7X and Amazon to support the UAE's journey as a global leader in smart, sustainable logistics. As the partnership develops, both companies will continue to assess how best to scale and refine this model in support of customer convenience, operational efficiency, and long-term transformation.