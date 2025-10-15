Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of The Private Office of Sheikh Maktoum Al Maktoum, The 6th Edition of the Middle East Women Leaders Summit & Awards 2025 concluded in Dubai, the two-day conference featured an inspiring lineup of speakers and thought-leaders, and disruptors who shared their personal experiences and success stories, under the theme “‘Aspire, Inspire, Lead”.

The pioneering regional event featured a spectacular awards ceremony. The event celebrated women leaders who were honored for demonstrating exceptional Leadership, Innovation, and excellence in their fields, the ceremony honored several distinguished leaders whose groundbreaking work was recognized across various categories. The 2025 award winners are: Appreciation award, H.E. Sheikha Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Executive Director - Integrated Environment Policy and Planning, Environment Agency Abu Dhabi. Women Icon of the Year award, Dr. Hanadi Al Hamad professor at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) Qatar. Millennial Leader Award, Cynthia Martina Pereira HR Manager Global Leisure & Entertainment. Breaking the Bias award, Megan Brittain Adams VP Strategic Partnerships Outreach & Compliance Professional.me. Women Entrepreneur of the Year award, Ioana Selner, Founder Nunta pe Plaja (Beach Wedding). Women of Courage award, Dr. Sarra Lajnef-Taylor Olympian Athlete & Founder SLT Sports. Women Leader in Business award, Dr. Divya Sreekumar Director of Business Development and Legal Affairs Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi. Young Entrepreneur of the Year award, Narin Ammara Digital Creator and Entrepreneur Narin’s Beauty. Best Organization Led by a Woman award, Fadia Jabbour managing Director GVF Group. Inspiring Journey award, Sherin Ammara Digital Creator & Founder, Skin by Sherin. Women Driving Digital Transformation award, Dr. Emily Mogano VP of My Neo Group & MD of NREC.

The summit also proudly celebrated the Top 100 Women Leaders in the Middle East—a distinguished recognition honoring women who have made a remarkable contribution to business, leadership, and community impact across the region. Among the recognized names were Munira Rahman, Director, Brand Ambassador, CMO, and Influencer, Al Haramain Perfumes; Rahmah Khaled Al Ali, Director – Procurement and Contracts, Dubai World Central – Dubai South; Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group Chief Executive Officer, Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres; Halima Jumani, Chief Executive Officer, Kibsons International LLC; Mouna Abbassy, Founder & CEO, Izil Beauty; Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafee, CEO of EHS Agency and Director of Health & Safety Department, Dubai Municipality; and Rehab Lootah, Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer, National Bonds.

Reflecting on the significance of the event, H.E. Sybille Pfaff, Consul General, Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dubai, shared, “I’ve been in diplomacy for exactly 25 years now, and I still love my job—it’s the best choice I ever made. I encourage all young women who have a passion for international relations and for bringing people together to pursue it—it’s an amazing career. There’s an important role for women to play in negotiations, in projects, and in shaping global discussions. Inspiration is what drives this journey—it keeps you focused, helps you navigate expectations, and gives you strength to continue your path. And that’s why events like this matter—they inspire and empower us all.”

Narin Ammara, Digital Creator and Entrepreneur Narin’s Beauty, commented: “Being amongst other talented and successful women leaders from the Middle East brings me great pride and responsibility, this leading platform allowed me to share my achievements, fulfilling the responsibility to inspire other females to unlock their talents, follow their passions, and pursue their full potential. This platform is critical in showcasing the powerful impact and importance that successful women have on our modern society".

This year, the event featured an inspiring and distinguished roster of local, regional and international speakers including Narin Amara, Digital Creator & Entrepreneur of Narin’s Beauty; Dr. Maryam Ali Ficociello, Group Chief Governance Officer at Red Sea Global; Sherin Amara, Digital Creator & Founder of Skin by Sherin; Dr. Ghuwaya Al Neyadi, Senior Vice President – Group Medical & Wellbeing at ADNOC Group. The summit is proudly supported by key partners and sponsors shaping the future alongside these trailblazers, including PSA BDP as a Silver Sponsor, PUNT ROMA as a Fashion Exhibitor, Al Haramain Perfumes as the Fragrance Partner, and GVF Interior and Trading as the Procurement Consultancy Partner.