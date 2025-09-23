ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – The Future African Space Explorers STEM Academy (FASESA), in partnership with Boeing, celebrated the graduation of the second cohort of the Pathways to Space program at the Planetarium Dome in the Science Museum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Henok Teferra Shawl, Boeing managing director for Africa, said: “African youth represent one of the greatest reserves of untapped aerospace talent anywhere in the world. By giving our young people access to subject matter experts and hands-on learning, Pathways to Space helps connect their ambitions with future opportunities laying the foundation for Africa to increase its contribution to the global space industry.”

Sean Jacobs, founder and executive director of FASESA, reiterated: “Through Boeing's sponsorship and partnerships, we have been able to bring space into the classroom, directly to the learners. Pathways to Space is not only inspiring the students, we have created a life-changing movement that has brought actionable change and positive impact, shaping the lives of our future African space leaders, their communities, and their nations.”

The graduation marked the culmination of almost five months of immersive space education for 558 high school students from Ethiopia, Kenya, and Nigeria this year. The program proved so successful that enrolment almost doubled throughout its duration. Initially, around 300 students were registered, as more schools confirmed participation, the 2025 cohort grew to 558 students, including 322 girls. 109 students from Ethiopia, 82 students from Kenya and 367 students from Nigeria graduated from the program this year.

Olyad Dejene, a Grade 10 student from ODA Special Boarding School in Ethiopia, shared: “I have always been curious about space — how stars form and how galaxies change. Working with my team on our capstone documentary about space exploration wasn’t easy, but we learned to push through challenges together. The biggest lesson I’ll carry forward is to never give up. One day, I hope to study astrophysics and inspire other young Africans to dream big.”

The success of the program can be attributed to its hands-on approach, thanks to the close collaboration with the Ethiopia Space Science and Geospatial Institute, the Kenya Space Agency, and the Nigeria Space Research and Development Agency.

Students discovered what it takes to become an astronaut and learned about various career paths in the space industry. They took part in training modules covering spacecraft technology, robotics, and extravehicular activity (EVA) simulations, supported by mentorship from global space leaders. Dr. Gregory Chamitoff, former NASA astronaut and professor at Texas A&M University, Prof. Jay C. Buckey Jr., physician-astronaut from the Columbia Space Shuttle mission, Dr. Emily Matula, EVA flight controller at NASA Johnson Space Center, and other subject matter experts held insightful sessions with participants.

Over its first two years, Pathways to Space has now reached over 870 students across Africa, with more than 50% being girls. In 2024, 314 students from Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Tanzania participated in the inaugural edition of the program. With its second cohort nearly doubling in size from last year, FASESA and Boeing aim to expand the program to more countries and develop advanced training tracks to support students in pursuing higher education and careers in aerospace in the years to come.

About FASESA

The Future African Space Explorer's STEM Academy is a young and growing initiative with the aim of bringing space exploration to the African classroom, wherein most learners have barriers of entry to the vocation due to a lack of access to information and resources. More information about the application process and the programs at www.fasesa.com.

About Boeing Africa

Boeing has supported Africa’s aviation growth for over seven decades. With nearly 70% market share in Africa, regional carriers rely on Boeing airplanes for connectivity. Boeing has offices in Ethiopia and South Africa and field service representatives stationed with the airlines across the continent. Learn more at https://www.boeing.africa.

