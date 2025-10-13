New credentials increase TECOM Group’s LEED certification to 55 Buildings as of H1 2025, with 55% of its Commercial portfolio’s GLA now LEED-certified



Office buildings in Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City secure LEED Gold certifications



Dubai, UAE: Reaffirming its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitment, TECOM Group PJSC has announced that 55% of the gross leasable area (GLA) across its Commercial portfolio is LEED-certified after it received 12 certifications during the first half of 2025 from the US Green Building Council (USGBC).



LEED certifications are awarded to buildings that fulfil the criteria of USGBC’s stringent evaluation system, which measures their performance for adhering to prerequisites and credits addressing carbon, energy, water, waste, transportation, materials, health, and indoor environmental quality.



The new certifications raise TECOM Group’s total portfolio of LEED-certified office buildings to 55 as of H1 2025, reaffirming its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments, aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to create long-term value for customers and colleagues.



“Commercial workspaces are instrumental in shaping the urban future, and engineering excellence is vital to designing workspaces where the world’s brightest minds thrive and excel,” said Haif Zamzam, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Marketing and Chair of the ESG Committee at TECOM Group PJSC. “Our sustainability efforts are geared to make TECOM Group’s business districts and their customers’ operations more environment-friendly, setting new standards for value chains in vital economic sectors such as technology, media, design, and science. The LEED recognitions showcase the success of our ESG strategy and the appeal of our districts to global investors and businesses pursuing sustainable growth.”



TECOM Group’s recently secured certifications reiterate its commitment to enabling business excellence for its portfolio of global customers. Their receipt follows a successful period of efficiency enhancement efforts, with the Group’s Energy Retrofit Project recognised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The project led to annual energy savings of 11.8% over the past two years.



“The benefits of environmental efficiency investments extend beyond numbers and reaffirm the power of engineering innovation as a catalyst for sustainable growth,” said Abdulla Bahroozyan, Executive Vice President of Engineering at TECOM Group PJSC. “Sustainability efforts are an institutional goal and a collective responsibility that empower both individuals and businesses within our ecosystems. TECOM Group’s commitment to sustainability is embedded in our business ethos and the recently achieved LEED certifications reaffirm our focus on aligning operational acumen with environmental stewardship.”



Sustainable workspaces

Encompassing a range of buildings across TECOM Group’s portfolio of Grade-A commercial offices in Dubai, the new wave of certifications secured during H1 2025 include cover business districts such as Dubai Internet City. The district has received six LEED certifications for buildings including Phase 2 of Innovation Hub as well as in5 Tech’s centre at Dubai Internet City.



In addition, TECOM Group showcased its sustainability credentials through a LEED certification each for in5 Media’s and in5 Design’s centres at Dubai Production City and Dubai Design District (d3), respectively, as well as four office buildings in Dubai Industrial City.



The certifications build on TECOM Group’s LEED Platinum, Gold, and Silver accreditations for its commercial spaces across 10 vibrant business districts in Dubai, which together comprise more than 12,200 customers and over 137,000 professionals. Occupancy at the Group’s Commercial and Industrial portfolio totalled 95% in the first half of 2025, representing year-on-year (YoY) growth of 3%. TECOM Group’s net profit exceeded AED 737 million (+22% YoY) in H1 2025, with revenue reaching AED 1.4 billion (+21% YoY) during the period.



TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 business districts includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Industrial City, and Dubai Design District (d3).