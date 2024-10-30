Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE): Under the patronage of The Office of His Highness Sheikh Abdulhakim Obaid Suhail Buti Al Maktoum, the fourth edition of the Middle East Women Leaders Summit awarded women entrepreneurs and women business thought leaders in the Middle East, aiming to inspire the next generation of female leaders.

This year’s awards ceremony celebrated a remarkable local and regional women entrepreneurs, each recognized for their exceptional contributions to entrepreneurship in various sectors: Tina Ghafurian, Omorfia Group, “WOMEN ICON OF THE YEAR “award; Halima Jumani, Kibsons International LLC, “ BEST ORGANIZATION LED BY A WOMAN OR WOMEN” award; Yasmeen Jawahar Ali, E Daddy, “WOMEN LEADERS IN BUSINESS” award; Pelin Omay, VFS Global, “WOMEN OF COURAGE” award; Rajani Nalla, Trusity, “CHAMPIONS OF CHANGE” award; Munira Rahman, Al Haramain Perfumes, “MILLENNIAL LEADER AWARD” award; Lisa Park, Maersk, “BREAKING THE BIAS” award; Dr. Shanila Laiju, Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centers “ WOMEN CEO OF THE YEAR” award; Maersk, “BEST GENDER INCLUSIVE COMPANY” award; Jacqueline Elboghdadi, ADNOC Distribution, “VOICE OF THE YEAR” award.

Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group CEO, Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centers, said: “It is always a pleasure to receive awards and it comes on behalf of women leadership, women leaders are unstoppable because what I believe truly is women think from their heart and brain, that’s what I keep telling my colleagues as well- you guys must be working with your brains, but we work with our heart and brains and as I told before we are unstoppable, I think there is no full stop to what we can do and everything is possible if you believe in yourself”.

Tina Ghafurian, Chief Operating Officer, Omorfia Group, said: “It’s an honor to receive this award, and I think that this award should go to all the ladies, all the women, everyone who nurture other ladies so I am very honored and happy for this award”.

The event awarded top 15 women leaders in the Middle East 2024: Sabiha Shakil, .Nisa Digital FZELLC; Ritika Bhandari, Teleperformance; Noor Ul Ain Fatima, Bleeding Edge Studio; Dr. Nithya. A, Arabian Healthcare Group LLC; Rosa Al Achi, HSBC; Bayan Zahran, Bayan Zahran Law Firm; Vitalia Khoury, BLK Partners; Nisha Rani, MMI ELR; Gareema Kaaushik, Al Fardan Exchange; Sonal Dawda, Dubai National Insurance; Sukaina Parpia Datoo, SPAR UAE; Swee Kuan Joey Liew, ADNOC Distribution; Racha Alkhawaja, GATE Capital;

Munira Rahman, Al Haramain Perfumes, commented: “It’s an honor to be recognized among such impactful leaders, and a recognition of my own path, challenges, and dedication. With Al Haramain Perfumes as a proud sponsor of this summit, we collectively uphold the values of empowering women to lead with strength and purpose”.

Maria Salazar, Leadership Communications Manager, Maersk, stated: “At Maersk, equity and equal opportunities for all are paramount principles of our culture. Sponsoring, participating, and engaging with the Middle East Women Leaders at the Summit is for us an enriching experience and a propel to keep going beyond our organisation's walls to continue developing more equitable workspaces. We thank Verve for organising these forums, and we look forward to continuing to support your valuable initiatives”.

The sponsors included Maersk, Korbaj Parfums, PSA BDP, Al Haramain, and Forrey & Galland Chocolatier.

