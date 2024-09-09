Partnerships with dealerships for BMW, Land Rover, Peugeot, and Hyundai

Kuwait City: 4Sale, Kuwait’s leading online classifieds platform, announces an expansion of its automotive partnership network - to include prestigious used car dealerships in Kuwait.

The new partnerships will offer customers an even broader selection of high-quality used vehicles from world-class brands such as BMW, Land Rover, and Peugeot. Customers will also benefit from the convenient and reliable experience they expect from 4Sale - when purchasing a used car.

Confirmed partnerships include:

Northern Gulf Trading Co. Hyundai Used cars showrooms

Top Auto - Mazda and Peugeot Used cars showrooms

Ali Al Ghanim & Sons - BMW & Land Rover Used cars showrooms

Adel Al Ghanim Automotive – MG Used cars showrooms

4Sale is already a leading player in Kuwait’s used car market – a position strengthened in July by announcing partnerships with Mercedes through Al Mulla Used Cars Showrooms; Audi with Al Ghanim Used Cars Showrooms; and Volkswagen with Behbehani Used Cars Showrooms and Al Khalid Automotive Used Cars Showrooms.

The automotive sector holds a key place in 4Sale's operations and legacy. The management team at 4Sale historically introduced Kuwait’s first automotive app, offering instant listings and online payments. This innovative approach is embedded in 4Sale’s identity, driving its ongoing expansion in the automotive field and evident in these recent partnerships with top-tier car dealerships representing world-class automotive brands.

4Sale’s millions of customers will immediately benefit from even more choice in the automotive sector, and with the smooth, stress-free user experience they have come to expect from the Company’s platform.

Mohamad Salah Khouzam, Chief Operating Officer of 4Sale, said:

“I am proud to see our automotive category making such significant progress, especially with today’s news so soon after our partnerships announced in July. This progress is a testament to our provision of more choice for our customers. The Kuwaiti car market is in an exciting phase of diversification and growth, and we will continue enhancing our offerings to better serve customers."

Today’s announcement follows a record trading performance in 2023 for 4Sale, following the Company’s expansion to 197 categories, and with over 90% of the Company’s sales now online - up from 65% as recently as 2019.

About 4Sale

4Sale is Kuwait’s largest online classifieds platform – a platform where people come together to buy and sell goods and services. The easy-to-use platform is hugely popular; connecting 1 million active users a month.

Since inception, the Company has helped over 2 million registered users list 12 million items and services.