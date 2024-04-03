The school leverages its lucrative partner network to offer internships and job opportunities to students

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s innovative and disruptive coding school that provides a unique peer-to-peer, gamified learning methodology, has opened applications for candidates to register and join its upcoming intense coding boot camp called ‘Piscine’, which will be held on the 29h of April. Students who succeed in the Piscine will join the school and become part of Generation 42 Abu Dhabi to elevate their coding skills and play a key role in driving the Emirate’s digital transformation.

The Piscine, derived from the French word for "swimming pool," is an intense and immersive 25-day boot camp that tests candidates’ computer programming skills as well as their drive, perseverance, and devotion towards it. It is the final stage in the application process to 42 Abu Dhabi’s program.

Potential applicants who are interested in joining the upcoming ‘Piscine’ may visit 42 Abu Dhabi’s official website, where they will have to complete 42 Abu Dhabi’s pre-selection ‘Game’ - an online assessment which evaluates cognitive capacity via logic and memory tests - and attend an in person Check-in discovery session to be briefed on the Piscine and the learning methodology. Once the candidates successfully pass the Piscine, they will be able to join 42 Abu Dhabi’s coding program and start their exceptional learning journey.

Students who join 42 Abu Dhabi will be able to leverage the school’s strategic partner network with leading organizations and companies across different industries and sectors, such as Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), Department of Government Enablement, Microsoft and BEACON RED.

Marcos Muller Habig, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, said: “"Hosting our second Piscine this year is a significant milestone in our journey, serving as a testament to our growth and underscoring the growing demand for coding skills in the region. It also reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and empowering individuals with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the tech industry. We are excited to welcome our new Pisciners and look forward to guiding them on their journey towards becoming Abu Dhabi’s next generation of digital leaders."

Through the school’s strategic network of partners, 42 Abu Dhabi provides Emirati talents with sponsorship opportunities and offers stipends for every UAE national who joins 42 Abu Dhabi.

All 42 Abu Dhabi students who complete the school’s Common Core, four additional modules and six-month internship are eligible to receive a Diploma in software development recognized by the National Qualification Center (NQC) in the UAE.

Since its launch, 42 Abu Dhabi has enrolled 758 students, including 213 UAE national students, to further support Abu Dhabi’s efforts to create a diverse and inclusive education infrastructure that enables a future-ready workforce.

While no previous coding experience or academic qualifications are required to apply for 42 Abu Dhabi, candidates must be aged 18 years old and above, and possess an innate ability to adapt and collaborate.

42 Abu Dhabi is an innovative and disruptive coding school, launched in 2020 as an initiative of ADEK, to drive Abu Dhabi’s ongoing development through multi-faceted investments in business, innovation, and people.

For more information and to apply, visit www.42AbuDhabi.ae.