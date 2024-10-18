Abu Dhabi, UAE: 42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s innovative and disruptive coding school that provides a unique peer-to-peer, gamified learning methodology, launched three student-led projects at GITEX 2024. The projects were launched in line with the event’s theme ‘Global Collaboration to Forge a Future AI Economy’. This reflects 42 Abu Dhabi’s unwavering commitment to upskilling the next generation of tech leaders while fostering entrepreneurship and empowering them to turn their innovative ideas into start-ups and real-world AI-driven solutions.

One of the projects launched is Sanad, an AI-powered application designed to revolutionize customer service across government entities in the Emirate. Acting as a multi-agent AI, Sanad offers users comprehensive assistance, going beyond traditional chatbots by seamlessly guiding users through complex processes. The project was developed by Abdalrahman Ahmed Abdalrahman Mohamed, Suliman Fathalrahman Suliman Ibrahim, Dieaaeldin Nazih Mosilhy Hamad, Anas Ajaanan and Abdullah AlHammadi.

Another standout project is Glow Guardian, a mobile application that utilizes advanced AI technology to empower consumers to make informed and safe decisions about their cosmetic and personal care products. The project was developed by Ahmad Abdulkader Kanbari and Asma Ali Saleh Ali Alawlaqi.

Additionally, Tahlili, an application leveraging Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Computer Vision (CV), was showcased. Developed by Ahmed Salem and Suliman Fathalrahman Suliman Ibrahim, Tahlili is designed to decode complex medical terms, transforming intricate jargon into easily understandable insights for users, bridging the gap between medical professionals and patients.

Dr Ahmed Al Shoaibi, Executive Director - Higher Education Sector at ADEK and Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi said: “We are honoured to showcase our students’ innovative projects at GITEX 2024, developed in line with this year’s theme: ‘Global Collaboration to Forge a Future AI Economy’. This major event serves as a valuable platform for networking with industry leaders, fostering new partnerships, and furthering our mission to drive innovation in the region. The recent graduation of our first cohort and their successful job placements with our partner network exemplify the impact of our coding program in shaping the future of Abu Dhabi’s tech landscape. We are proud of the achievements we have made over the past four years and look forward to continued success in the years to come.”

Al Shoaibi added: “In the last few months, we collaborated with industry leaders including ADEK, MBZUAI, Majalis Abu Dhabi, and ADNOC to empower the next generation of AI and coding leaders. Our AI Summer Programs and contribution to the ADNOC Young Coders Program are designed to equip students with future-ready skills and foster entrepreneurial thinking. By participating in events like GITEX, we are not only showcasing our students' potential but also expanding our network of partners to further drive innovation and create transformative opportunities.”

As 42 Abu Dhabi continues to grow, its participation in GITEX 2024 also underscores the school’s extensive and diverse network of partners. Current key partners include the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Police, Mubadala, Thales Group, Beacon Red, Electra Abu Dhabi, Hub71, and many others. These partnerships are pivotal in providing students with hands-on experience and contributing to the region’s digital ecosystem.

About 42 Abu Dhabi

42 Abu Dhabi is an innovative and disruptive coding school, launched in 2020 as an initiative of ADEK, to drive Abu Dhabi’s ongoing development through multi-faceted investments in business, innovation, and people.