Ameloblastoma accounts for approximately 1% of all oral tumors, with a global incidence of just 0.5 cases per million people per year, primarily occurring in regions such as India, Africa, and China.1

The tumor had grown to 8cm in size, comparable to the size of a cricket ball, significantly affecting the patient’s quality of life and requiring advanced surgical intervention.

Dubai, UAE – Aster Hospital Mankhool, ranked No. 5 on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals in the UAE list, successfully treated a rare, non-cancerous jaw tumor in a 40-year-old Filipino patient, Mr. Jesy Garcia Basilio, using an advanced technique. The condition, known as Ameloblastoma, is a rare and asymptomatic disease that accounts for approximately 1% of all oral tumors, with a global incidence of just 0.5 cases per million people per year, primarily occurring in regions such as India, Africa, and China. In this case, the tumor had grown to 8cm in size, comparable to the size of a cricket ball, significantly affecting Mr. Garcia’s quality of life. This was the first case of its kind at Aster Hospital Mankhool involving a non-malignant tumor, treated through a multidisciplinary approach that included removing part of the jaw and reconstructing it with a section of bone from the patient’s leg to maintain both functional contour and the aesthetics of the face.

Mr. Garcia had been living with the condition for several years, and in the last six months, the tumor's rapid growth significantly impacted on his daily life. The tumor's rapid growth over the last 6 months had caused severe pain, making it difficult for him to eat and drink, and the jaw deformity caused speech discomfort. After experiencing pain and discomfort for months, he sought advanced treatment at Aster Hospital Mankhool, where he was promptly assessed by specialists. Dr. Renju Prem, Specialist in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Aster Hospital Mankhool and Dr. Rajkumar Ramachandran, Consultant in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Aster Hospital Mankhool, led the surgical team.

Dr. Renju Prem, Specialist in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Aster Hospital Mankhool, who spearheaded the oral and maxillofacial surgery, said “We are proud to have successfully treated this rare and complex condition. Mr. Garcia’s case required careful planning and collaboration across multiple disciplines. The use of advanced techniques like microvascular fibula flap reconstruction (using one of the two bones in the leg) ensured that we could restore the jaw’s functionality and provide him with a better quality of life.”

The procedure involved removing the damaged portion of the jaw and reconstructing it with a section of bone from Mr. Garcia's leg, using the fibula flap technique. The surgery required meticulous planning and was followed by months of consistent post-operative care, which led to a successful recovery.

Dr. Rajkumar Ramachandran, Consultant in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Aster Hospital Mankhool added, “This technique involves transferring a segment of the fibula along with its blood vessels, which are connected to the blood vessels in the neck region using microvascular technique. The fibula flap technique ensured functional and aesthetic restoration while preserving the blood supply to the reconstructed bone, which aids in better healing. The fibula is a straight bone, while the jawbone is curved in multiple places. The important technique is cutting the straight fibula in a manner similar to the jawbone, without disturbing its blood supply and fixed to the remaining part of the jaw using plates and screws .This case demonstrates the value of a coordinated, multidisciplinary approach in managing challenging cases like Mr. Garcia, and I am pleased with the positive outcome.”

Mr. Jesy Garcia Basilio, the patient, expressed his heartfelt gratitude, stating, “I cannot thank Dr. Renju Prem, Dr. Rajkumar Ramachandran, and the entire team at Aster Hospital Mankhool enough. Their expertise and care have given me my life back. I had been living with this condition for so long, and the pain and changes to my appearance were devastating. Today, I feel like myself again, and I am forever grateful to the team for their support and exceptional care.”

The surgery was followed by a rigorous post-operative course, including intensive monitoring in the ICU and regular follow-up appointments to ensure the healing process was progressing smoothly. The patient's recovery has been marked by the restoration of his ability to eat, drink, and speak without discomfort, significantly improving his overall quality of life.

Aster Hospital Mankhool’s success in managing such a rare and complex case reinforces its commitment to providing world-class medical care and innovative surgical solutions. With a focus on patient-centric treatment, the hospital continues to leverage advanced technologies and multidisciplinary expertise to deliver the best possible outcomes for its patients.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries in the GCC. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 16 hospitals, 120 clinics, and 307 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.

