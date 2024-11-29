Dubai, UAE: In line with the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033’, which aims to strengthen Dubai's position as a global hub for real estate investment, 3DXB Group reaffirms its commitment to providing innovative solutions that drive technological advancement and sustainability in the real estate sector. The company continues its leading role in delivering cutting-edge 3D printing technologies to support the ambitious goals outlined in the strategy.

The strategy aims to double the real estate sector’s contribution to Dubai’s GDP to AED 73 billion, increase real estate transactions by 70% to reach AED 1 trillion by 2033, and grow the value of real estate portfolios twentyfold to AED 20 billion. 3DXB Group emphasizes its pivotal role in achieving these objectives by offering technological solutions that enhance the efficiency and sustainability of real estate projects.

3DXB Group is one of the region’s leading providers of 3D printing technologies, making significant contributions to the development of the construction sector through its advanced technical solutions. The company focuses on using 3D printing to create sustainable real estate projects aimed at reducing costs and minimizing material waste.

The group’s technologies are distinguished by their ability to accelerate construction processes, reducing project completion times by up to 30% compared to traditional methods. Moreover, these technologies contribute to lowering carbon emissions by utilizing innovative, eco-friendly building materials, aligning with Dubai's vision of promoting environmental sustainability across all sectors.

Additionally, the group plays a crucial role in designing urban communities that achieve high operational efficiency while adhering to sustainability standards, which are a core aspect of Dubai’s urban development approach. Through these efforts, 3DXB Group contributes to balancing technological innovation and sustainability, making it a key partner in advancing the regional real estate sector.

Commenting on the company’s role, Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, Chairman of 3DXB Group, stated: “We are committed to delivering innovative technological solutions that support Dubai’s ambitious vision to solidify its position as a global capital for real estate investment. Our advanced 3D printing technologies help reduce construction costs and save time while maintaining high-quality standards. Our goal is to enhance sustainability and efficiency in line with the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033.”

AlBlooshi added: “3D printing represents a promising future for the construction industry, enabling us to overcome traditional challenges and offer flexible, innovative solutions. We are proud to be part of this transformative journey in Dubai.”

3DXB Group provides technological solutions that meet sustainability requirements and achieve integration between technology and urban planning. The company underscores that these partnerships directly contribute to Dubai’s vision of becoming a global center for a diversified economy and sustainable real estate development.

Through these efforts, 3DXB Group strengthens its role as a key contributor to achieving the goals of the ‘Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033’, solidifying its position as a principal partner in Dubai’s journey toward sustainable development and technological innovation.