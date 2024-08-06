The company provided to its partners in the real estate market in 2024, that it stands out, primed for continued growth, aiming to continue its Hype since 2020 with big name developers, such as Eastmain, Main Marks, FCC &Minka with some brand-new products and services.

The Consultancy assured that restructuring process covers its owners, management, positions, and staff, in order to continue its success story.

For his part, Fadel Samir, 360 Consultancy fouder and member of Board of directors, said that the company owns great experience, and achieved many success stories since its inception, such as Minka and the East Main projects.



He added that the company aims to diversify its projects through signing exclusive contracts with many real estate developers, as the company staff make their projects studies before announcing them to the clients, targeting to maximize the best return for the developer, besides assigning a strong sales team capable of achieving sales targets in record time.



On the other side, Mahmoud Bekheit, 360 Consultancy fouder and member of Board of directors, said that the company will offer many projects for developers in New Cairo, the Administrative Capital, and other areas.

Bekheit pointed that the company managed in innovating new marketing mechanisms that accomodate with the developments witnessed by the real estate sector, besides providing marketing consultations to developers to increase sales and achieve its sales targets.

He showed that 360 Consultancy is distinguished by its ability to study projects well before providing them, as well as qualifying a distinguished sales team with great capabilities and experience, assuring that the company is capable to launch various marketing and advertising campaigns targeting the suitable clients that suit the nature of the projects offered.

Bekheit noted that the real estate marketing always accommodates any creative and unconventional ideas, as these ideas leads to great success in marketing the developers' project.