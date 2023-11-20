Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – As the holiday season approaches, The Galleria Al Maryah Island launches its highly anticipated 3-Day Super Sale, set to take place from 24 to 26 November 2023. Guests will be offered an exclusive opportunity to enjoy discounts of up to 90% off from a myriad of leading brands.

Aligned with the excitement of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Race Weekend, The Galleria welcomes guests from Abu Dhabi and beyond to indulge in a unique shopping and dining experience. The lifestyle destination complements the highly anticipated weekend with a vibrant atmosphere of discount shopping.

The Galleria boasts a diverse range of retail concepts, from luxury brands to homeware, electronics, accessories and dining options. Guests seeking the perfect gift or looking to pamper themselves will find an array of offers tailored to their preferences.

Key retailers such as Gina and Lululemon will present enticing discounts of up to 50%, while Sophia Home will offer an impressive 75% discount and the newly opened Foot Locker will offer deals up to 50% off on selected items.

Moreover, guests seeking exceptional home furniture can enjoy up to 80% on selected items at United Furniture and Ashley Homestore. For those looking to update their makeup sets, NYX Cosmetics is offering a buy 1-get-1 free offer and 50% off on selected items whereas Kiko Milano is offering a buy 3, get 3 free package.

Guests are offered the simplest yet ideal solution for gifting loved ones with The Galleria Gift Card that can be redeemed at any boutique or restaurant within the destination throughout an entire year, allowing guests the convenience to shop at their own leisure.

For every gift card purchase totalling AED 250 or more, guests will receive the exclusive fragrance from The Galleria, making the shopping experience even more delightful and memorable. This luxurious fragrance seamlessly weaves together the refreshing essence of citrus, the inviting embrace of wood and the alluring notes of musk. The exclusive scent will be available only while stocks last.

Adding to the excitement of Race Weekend, the Abu Dhabi Winter Shopping Season returns for its fourth consecutive year boosting the emirate’s flourishing retail scene during the bustling festive period. As part of this initiative and in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), The Galleria will continue to position itself as a hub for tourists and locals alike to relish the approaching shopping and festive season as it welcomes its highly anticipated Winter Wonderland from 04 December 2023.

Experience an abundance of engaging activities and diverse dining options suitable for everyone, ensuring cherished moments with family and friends.

ABOUT THE GALLERIA AL MARYAH ISLAND

The Galleria Al Maryah Island is Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination, offering unrivalled shopping, dining, and entertainment. Guests can discover 400 stores, including 100 food and beverage outlets, and world-class family entertainment for all ages.

A wide range of international and regional brands such as Apple, Zara, H&M, Virgin Megastore, Toys ‘R’ Us, Debenhams, The Cheesecake Factory and Paul Café, complement many first-to-Abu Dhabi brands such as Books Kinokuniya, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Rag Cie, Barry’s, Train and many more.

The destination also houses the world’s most coveted luxury fashion, high-end jewellery and fine-dining brands. These include Hermès, Chanel, Cartier, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rolex and Van Cleef & Arpels, along with award-winning

fine-dining venues situated on the island’s waterfront promenade such as Zuma, Nusr-Et, LPM Restaurant & Bar and Coya. This complete offering creates a unique shopping and dining experience for guests.

A world-class entertainment offering caters to all members of the community, with the region’s first National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, a play-based family attraction; the UAE’s first Zero Latency virtual reality experience; the emirate’s largest theatre and only IMAX experience – a 21-screen VOX Cinemas; a flagship Xtreme Zone family entertainment centre, a Caboodle interactive play zone and three rooftop parks catering to family activities.

This incredible offering sets The Galleria apart as the most exciting retail, culinary, entertainment and lifestyle hub in Abu Dhabi.

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island, please visit www.thegalleria.ae or join us on social media @TheGalleriaUAE, #AtTheGalleria.

ABOUT AL MARYAH RETAIL COMPANY

Al Maryah Retail Company is a retail management company established by Mubadala Investment Company, offering services such as asset management, property management, investment management, and leasing services for The Galleria Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination. The business serves as a curator of experiences of the future that unite people and create communities while creating value to its shareholders.