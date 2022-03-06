Dubai, UAE: More than 700 equine industry players including more than 250 stables, 350 buyers, and 75 suppliers, sellers, breeders, service providers, technology partners, and professionals have gathered at the 2nd Dubai Equestrian Procurement Forum that got underway at the the Meydan Grandstand in Dubai, in conjunction with Dubai World Cup Carnival’s Super Saturday.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club, inaugurated the 2nd Dubai Equestrian Procurement Forum that takes place within six months of the first edition of the highly successful event. Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook toured the entire length of the exhibition ans spoke to the exhibitors who travelled all the way from different parts of the world to participate at the exhibition and conference.

The two-day 2nd Dubai Equestrian Procurement Forum includes an exhibition, conference, seminars, workshops and product demonstration for the buyers while manufacturers are showcasing new technology and innovative products. The event concludes on Sunday, March 6, 2021.

This marks a new beginning for the US$400 million (Dh1.46 billion) equine industry that is set to grow from strength to strength from a number of initiatives by Dubai Racing Club and Dubai Equestrian Club – the two large stakeholders of the industry.

The event takes place following the success of the first edition and within six months of hosting the first edition in October 2021. Hosting the two back-to-back Dubai Equestrian Procurement Forum is set to strengthen Dubai’s position as a regional hub for the industry.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club, said: “I am pleased to see the high turnout of participants as we make final preparations to receive industry stakeholders. The strong interest the event has evoked from major players across the sector takes the 2nd Dubai Equestrian Procurement Forum to the next level.”

“We are extremely proud to organise the second edition of the event, which brings the equestrian industry together under one roof to discuss new business opportunities and developments in the sector. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, this event is rapidly growing in stature and participation. We look forward to creating new initiatives like this to support the industry both regionally and internationally.”

Although Arabian horses are part of the Middle East heritage and therefore carries a strong legacy, they form a very small part of the US$300 billion global equine industry. The region’s equine industry is fairly new and is becoming more organised. The Dubai Equestrian Procurement Forum is helping the industry to restructure, reorganise and reshape to become more effective.

The UAE and GCC equestrian market will continue to grow in the coming years with the new initiatives by Dubai Racing Club and Dubai Equestrian Club and through greater integration with the global equine industry players.

Manufacturers and suppliers of equine industry products from all over the world – the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, European Union countries, Russia and China – are meeting with buyers and stable-owners in the GCC to conclude long-term deals to continuously supply new products.

The two-day event hosts a series of panel discussions and presentations on industry issues and opportunities and participants will have the opportunity to win more than 250 giveaways and prizes.[LV1]

Dubai Racing Club is hosting an enhanced racing calendar for the 2021/22 season, which includes a four-race ‘Jumeirah Series’ on turf launched for the Classic generation, plus an exciting new race for Super Saturday. The addition of new races increases the total prizemoney for the racing season to over $40 million.

Major General Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, Board Member and General Manager of Dubai Equestrian Club and Dubai Racing Club, said, “This event has brought various equestrian suppliers and procure products that will help all the players in this growing industry. The regional and international suppliers are showcasing their best offerings at this exclusive gathering of equestrian professionals from across the GCC.”

Dubai Equestrian Club and Dubai Racing Club, the two largest horse racing organisations in the Middle East, joined hands to host the Dubai Equestrian Procurement Forum at the Meydan Racecourse, the largest horse-racing hub in the Middle East.

Noel Greenway, Managing Partner, Great Minds Event Management, said, "The high level of success of the Dubai Equestrian Procurement Forum, is a result of a great teamwork that brought the industry stakeholders closer that will change the industry and help it grow faster.

“Organising the second edition in quick succession demonstrates the strong commitment by all stakeholders and participation to the region’s equine industry and also reflect the market opportunity for all suppliers.”

Dubai has a legacy of horse racing, having hosted its first flat race in October 1981 in the Nad Al Sheba area. This led to the creation of Dubai Racing Club in 1992 and the flagship Dubai World Cup meeting in 1996, which strengthened the UAE’s and Dubai’s profile as a global racing hub. The local horse racing sector took another leap forward in 2010 with the opening of the iconic Meydan Racecourse, which became the new headquarters of the Dubai World Cup with a capacity to accommodate more than 60,000 spectators.

The Market is spread as follows:

USA : $102 billion

Europe : $133 billion

Canada : $16 billion

Australia : $5 billion

UK : $6.2 billion

Ireland : $1.3 billion

China : $1.58 billion

-Ends-

About Equestrian Procurement Forum

The UAE has become a regional hub for the equine industry and hosts some of the world’s best equestrian clubs that have been developed organically and traditionally and whose recognition continues to grow globally. With some of these equestrian clubs averaging an annual spend of over US$100 million (Dh367 million), their pursuit of excellence keeps them on a constant lookout for new products, service providers, and suppliers.

The region’s Second Equestrian Procurement Meeting will bring together the country’s equestrian clubs, polo clubs, stables, equestrian and polo resorts, ranches, and farms at the Meydan Grandstand, Dubai on March 5-6, 2022. The key decision makers responsible for procurement, brand value, and the quality of their organisations will attend this two-day event to not only learn the newly available services and products, but also identify and shortlist new vendors for the existing ones.

About Dubai Equestrian Club

Dubai Equestrian Club was established in 2002 through a decree by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Dubai Equestrian Club (DEC) organises and host’s quality equestrian sports for the UAE and international athletes in the disciplines of Endurance, Dressage, Showjumping and Eventing at the purpose-built Dubai International Endurance City and its subsidiary Emirates Equestrian Centre. Responsible for organising and promoting the sport of Endurance, the DEC also serves as a supporter of international equestrian sports and sponsor of select major events.

Dubai Equestrian Club has been a major sponsor of all leading endurance events, championships and World Equestrian Games and is committed to supporting major equine events worldwide in order to grow the sport, build awareness and attract both visitors and top equestrian professionals to the UAE.

About Dubai Racing Club

Horse racing began in Dubai in October 1981. About 10 years later, Dubai Horse Racing Club was established at Nad Al Sheba Horse Racecourse in early 1992. It hosted the opening edition of the Dubai International Horse Challenge. Dubai World Cup was initially held in 1996 which in turn pushed Nad Al Sheba Race Racecourse and UAE to the world stage.

Dubai Horse Racing Club (DRC) organises and hosts horse races at Meydan Racecourse – the flagship horse racecourse – from November to April, including the Dubai World Cup. The club was founded in 1992 to develop and promote horse racing in Dubai.

In 2010, Dubai World Cup presented the world-famous Meydan grandstand. The architectural masterpiece was the new headquarters of Dubai World Cup and the largest integrated racing facility in the world, which can accommodate more than 60,000 spectators.

Dubai World Cup is the most important feature of Dubai’s sports industry, attracting the best horses and jockeys from all over the world. It is the most exciting race day in the world with a total award of $26.5 million to show nine races including $12 million at the main Dubai World Cup.

Meydan Racecourse is the largest integrated racing facility in the world. Racing season plays a key role in international horse racing. In addition, Dubai Horse Racing Club oversees 15 stables to train and rehabilitate horses. The club also organises the annual carnival from January to March that includes qualifying races for the biggest event - the Dubai World Cup.

Media Contacts

Arni David

Great Minds Event Management

Marketing Manager

P.O. Box 454649, Dubai, UAE

arni@gmevents.ae

[LV1]Please take some topics for talks and panel discussions from the agenda and build this paragraph out more on the content of the conference.