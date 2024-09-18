The prestigious program for university students offers unique access to courses, lectures, leadership experiences, networking, and graduate school counseling

Abu Dhabi, UAE: NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has announced the 2024/2025 class of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Program (SMSP), which offers courses, lectures, leadership experiences, networking, and graduate school counseling to a select cohort of talented university students.

Established by NYUAD the SMSP recruits students from the UAE’s federal institutions of higher learning: United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), Zayed University (ZU), and the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT). Of the 60 applicants to the program, 24 were selected as SMSP scholars by a notable panel of judges from NYUAD and local community leaders.

Co-chair of the Scholars Program Steering Committee, Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan commented: “Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Co-chair of the Scholars Program Steering Committee, highlighted the program's significance in empowering exceptional students to achieve their academic and professional aspirations.

Her Highness emphasized that the program serves as a unique platform for developing leadership and creativity skills among students, expressing pride in the UAE’s continued support in nurturing future leaders who will carry the torch of innovation and excellence, contributing to the nation's prominence internationally.”

NYUAD Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost Fatma Abdulla added: “We are delighted to welcome another outstanding class of scholars to the Class of 2024-2025. The Scholars Program continues to identify and nurture promising students, offering them exceptional educational and leadership development opportunities. The students who have earned this coveted opportunity should be immensely proud of their selection. Over the coming months, they will engage in academic, leadership, and cross-cultural experiences that will not only prepare them for graduate school but also benefit their future careers. Our faculty and staff are eager to support them throughout this exciting chapter of their journey.”

Scholars will be split into two groups to explore one of two courses taught by NYUAD faculty. The first offering is titled “Ideas of the Sacred” taught by Global Distinguished Professor of Religious Studies and Law John Coughlin. This course explores the existence, manifestations, and meaning of the sacred across major religious traditions. The second offering is “The Road to Net Zero: Global Debates and Challenges” taught by Global Distinguished Professor of Environmental Studies and Public Policy Sophia Kalantzakos, a course that explores the impact of a net-zero future on food production, water insecurity, and urban living. Scholars will also take courses that look at leadership development, public speaking and public presentations, and critical thinking and persuasive writing.

The 2024-2025 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars are:

Abdulla Ahmed Mohsen Mabkhoot Alshadadi Al Reem Hamdan Hamed Matar Albloushi Alisar Kamal Al Sbeihi Amna Saqer Ibrahim Abdul Rahman Alkaabi Asma Ahmed Rashed Bin Barsham Alshehhi Ayesha Ali Rashed Abdulla Omran Faten Mohannad Ahmad Jarrar Fatma Hussain Masood Hadi Al Ahbabi Gamilah Wagih Abdulgabar Ibrahim Hamda Mohamed Haji Sultan Alqubaisi Husam Jehad Hasan Saleh Alsabbah Khaled Ahmed Mohammedrasoul Ali Alharmoodi Leen Wael Yousef Amassi Maha Ahmad Moosa Abdulla Alshamali Mahra Sultan Abdulla Sultan Alsuwaidi Mayed Sultan Abdulla Alshar Alkhateri Mohamed Obaid Juma Ismaeel Al-Ali Mohammad Eisa Ali Salem Alhammadi Mona Mohamed Khalaf Mohamed Alhosani Nujud Syed Faraz Rahman Raghad Husein Alawi Ahmed Alaydaroos Saeed Rashid Obaid Dhlea Alzaabi Sofía Alessandra Gattini Castillo Sora Adeeb Jarrah

Since its inception in 2008, the SMSP has graduated 16 cohorts of a total 373 students. Out of its 300 alumni, 130 have enrolled in or graduated from graduate school. Among these, 15 have pursued or completed PhD programs, with six also earning additional graduate degrees.

The SMSP is one of two Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Community Programs run by NYUAD. The other program is the NYUAD Summer Academy, a competitive college preparatory academy for Emirati high school students entering their eleventh year, awarded to recipients of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholarships for Outstanding High School Students.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the top 30 universities in the world, making NYU Abu Dhabi the highest-ranked university in the UAE and MENA region. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 120 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.

About Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Program

The Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Program offers a select group of talented university students access to specialized courses, lectures, leadership experiences, networking, and graduate school counseling. The program admits top students from the Higher Colleges of Technology, United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University. Developed in close collaboration with UAE leaders and NYU Abu Dhabi, the program is committed to fostering UAE talent and giving back to the community. It aims to enhance academic and professional development, provide access to NYU’s global network, and prepare students for graduate study. By integrating rigorous academics with a focus on leadership and community service, the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Program nurtures the next generation of leaders who will contribute to the UAE and the world.