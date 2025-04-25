DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- The latest analysis from leading travel data provider OAG’s new report, “Middle East Skies: A New Era of Competition, Capacity and Growth”, reveals that the Middle East aviation market has expanded by 5% since 2019, making it the second-fastest growing region globally, behind only South Asia (12%). This growth is driven by a robust combination of Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) growth and Legacy Carrier capacity.

Both Emirates and Qatar Airways rank among the 2024 Top 20 Global Airlines by Capacity and the Top 10 by Available Seat Kilometers. Emirates Group, Saudia Group and Qatar Airways are the top three carriers by group position. Between them these three operated 127 million departing seats in 2024.

LCCs Reshape the Market

But the standout story from this report belongs to flynas, which posted a 63% capacity increase for 2024 versus 2019 — making it the fastest-growing airline in the region. flydubai followed closely with 56% growth, as both carriers operated nearly 14.4 million departing seats each, with flynas edging ahead by 25,000 seats.

Low-cost carriers (LCCs) now make up 29% of all Middle East capacity, more than doubling from 13% in 2014. Over the past decade, LCC capacity has grown at an 11.5% annual average, far outpacing traditional carriers.

Key Trends

Egypt dominates LCC routes in growing African market:

96% of flyadeal’s African capacity is to Egypt

81% of flynas’s African capacity is to Egypt

73% of Air Arabia’s Middle East–Africa capacity goes to Egypt

Full-service and legacy carriers in the region rely heavily on connecting traffic:

84% of Qatar Airways passengers

77% for Etihad

66% for Emirates

Competitive Hotspots

The Cairo–Riyadh (CAI–RUH) route remains one of the region’s most competitive corridors with eight carriers in operation. Dubai-Riyadh (DXB-RUH) and Cairo-Jeddah (CAI-JED) are also on the top end of the scale for competition, while Dubai to Heathrow (DXB-LHR) is a more concentrated market with four airlines competing.

Filip Filipov, COO of OAG commented:

“The Middle East region's strategic position as a global hub, coupled with the dynamic expansion of both low-cost and network carriers, is driving unprecedented opportunities. This vibrant market is setting the stage for future advancements in aviation technology and passenger experience and at OAG, we are thrilled to support this evolution.”

