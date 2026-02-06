Winners of the NextGeneration Retail Challenge announced

RLC Global Forum and BCG unveil new joint initiative on the future of merchandising

Kering and the Saudi Fashion Commission announce the second edition of the Kering Generation Award xMENA

Retail real estate, AI and long-term value creation dominate closing discussions

Riyadh, KSA – The 2026 RLC Global Forum wrapped up in Riyadh after two days of high-level dialogue, bringing together senior executives, policymakers, and investors to reassess value dynamics and long-term strategy at a key moment for the global retail, consumer, and lifestyle industries.

On the second day, discussions focused on how leaders are recalibrating amid volatility, capital discipline and technological change. Speakers highlighted the rising importance of brand ownership, long-term stewardship, and sharper investment judgment, with merchandising, localization, and consumer insight emerging as decisive sources of advantage, particularly in fast-evolving markets such as Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf.

Technology and influence formed the second core theme of the agenda. Conversations explored how AI is moving from experimentation to infrastructure and its impact on forecasting, risk management, and digital commerce, including agentic e-commerce. The program also spotlighted the rise of homegrown Gulf brands and the evolving creator economy, where credibility and authenticity are reshaping how brands build relevance and scale.

Retail real estate featured prominently on the agenda, with leaders exploring how physical environments must evolve as consumer expectations shift. During The Next Chapter for Retail Real Estate session, panelists discussed how curated brand mix, flexibility and experience-led design are increasingly critical to sustaining performance as markets become more complex.

“Retail today is no longer measured only by transactions, but by relevance, connection, and the ability to earn not only share of wallet but share of time and share of heart. That is the thinking behind Dhahran Mall’s TAJDEED. It is a strategic renewal focused on creating a place people belong to, return to, and choose to spend their time in, strengthening everyday experience while deepening long-term emotional connection with our community,” explained Majid Abdullah Algothmi, Acting CEO of RED Malls and COO Azad Properties.

Elsewhere on the agenda, attention turned to merchandising as demand shifts and competition intensifies. A dedicated fireside chat previewed insights from the RLC–BCG initiative, examining how retailers are sharpening assortment, pricing, and promotional discipline, while benchmarking regional capabilities against global standards.

The Forum also welcomed the launch of the second edition of the Kering Generation Award x MENA 2026, reinforcing the commitment of Kering and the Saudi Fashion Commission to advancing sustainable fashion innovation in the region.

Finalists of the NextGeneration Retail Challenge, which was built with Tamara, had the opportunity to present their solutions to industry leaders attending the Forum. The top three teams, Mersad, Bite Box and Riyal were awarded cash prizes along with access to mentorship and future development opportunities.

On the evening of 3 February, leaders whose careers have had a lasting impact on the global marketplace were awarded with the RLC Honors Lifetime Achievements Awards. These Awards recognise individuals whose innovative approach, strategic insight, and bold vision have reshaped modern retail. Their work has transformed organisations, defined global trends and left a legacy that inspires future generations and sets new standards of excellence across the industry.

The 2026 RLC Honors recipients were: Marco Bizzarri, former CEO of Gucci and savvy entrepreneur and investor, and Ingie Chalhoub, Founder & President of Etoile Group who received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Luxury Retail and the Lifetime Achievement Award for Pioneering Women’s Leadership in Retail, respectively. Both of them participated as speakers at the Forum.

The RLC Honors Dinner, welcoming more than 150 selected guests, was co-hosted with Hamat.

By bringing together global retail leaders and key stakeholders, the 2026 RLC Global Forum once again enabled meaningful dialogue that drives impactful decisions and addresses the forces transforming both global and local markets, while reinforcing its commitment to collaboration, purpose-led initiatives, and the future of retail.

About RLC Global Forum

The RLC Global Forum is a leading platform that brings together the world’s most influential brand and retail leaders, innovators, and policymakers to drive positive industry change. It marks the next phase of the Retail Leaders Circle’s (RLC) twelve-year mission to connect and empower decision-makers across the retail and consumer-facing sectors. In addition to its Annual Global Meeting in Riyadh, the RLC Global Forum curates a portfolio of high-level gatherings worldwide, including the RLC Fashion Summit in Milan and the CEO Summit in New York.

To learn more about the RLC Global Forum, please visit:

www.rlcglobalforum.com| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rlcglobalforum

X: www.x.com/rlcglobalforum | Instagram: www.instagram.com/rlcglobalforum/

