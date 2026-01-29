Dr. Karim Shaalan: "Over 90% of the concrete structure for Monark's first phase is complete; 2026 will see the continued success of Royal with the 'Najm' project."

Cairo, Egypt – Dr. Karim Shaalan, CEO of Royal Developments, confirmed that 2025 represents a pivotal milestone in the company’s trajectory. Describing it as the "Year of Achievement," Shaalan noted that Royal has successfully translated its strategic vision into tangible reality, evidenced by unprecedented construction rates at its flagship project in Mostakbal City.



Shaalan explained that since the beginning of last year, the company established a primary objective: full commitment to construction timelines and delivering projects at the highest possible quality. This commitment is clearly reflected in the volume of work completed on-site, including the 100% completion of excavation works for the entire project and the completion of over 90% of the concrete structure for Phase I, totaling approximately 35,000 cubic meters of concrete.



The CEO added that a significant portion of the building work, facades, and external finishes has been completed according to the highest technical and engineering standards. He emphasized that the project site is witnessing intensive daily activity, with over 250 engineers, technicians, and workers operating continuously to finalize works ahead of the delivery dates agreed upon with clients a top priority for Royal as it reinforces its standing in the real estate market.



Shaalan pointed out that construction on Phase II is progressing in parallel with Phase I under an integrated execution plan designed to ensure speed without compromising quality. He stressed that client trust remains the primary driver for providing a distinguished real estate product that achieves maximum satisfaction.



In the context of ongoing successes, Shaalan highlighted the 2025 launch of the company’s latest project, "Najm," located in the Sixth Settlement—one of East Cairo’s most promising areas. With total investments exceeding EGP 6 billion, the project was unveiled during a major ceremony attended by elite real estate developers, public figures, and media representatives.



He explained that "Najm" embodies Royal's philosophy of building integrated urban communities that prioritize comfort and happiness through modern, innovative designs. Spanning 17 acres, the project features approximately 1,000 residential units with diverse sizes ranging from 70 to 250 square meters. The project will be implemented in two phases, with delivery scheduled within four years.



Furthermore, Shaalan noted the project’s exceptional location, situated at an elevation of 425 meters above sea level, providing unique views and a distinctive climate. He reaffirmed the company’s dedication to applying sustainability concepts and eco-friendly designs to protect client investments and maximize the added value of the residential units.



The CEO concluded by asserting that Royal Developments aims to continue its momentum through 2026, completing construction across its portfolio while launching new projects aligned with its expansion plan in the Egyptian market. He reiterated the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering real estate products that meet the highest quality standards and fulfill the aspirations of its clients.