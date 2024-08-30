Mohammed Taqi: "We run our summer campaign every year as part of our dedication to rewarding our customers."

As part of its continuous efforts to reward its customers, Gulf Bank has announced the winners of the first draw in its summer campaign for credit and prepaid cardholders. Out of the 20 winners, ten received prizes of KD 1,000 each, and another ten won KD 500 each, based on transactions made between July 14 and August 15, 2024.

Gulf Bank will announce 30 new winners on October 2, 2024, in the second draw of its summer campaign for all credit and prepaid cardholders. This draw will be based on transactions made between August 16 and September 19, 2024. The grand prize is KD 20,000, with 15 winners receiving KD 1,000 each and another 14 winners getting KD 500 each.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Taqi, Assistant General Manager of Consumer Banking at Gulf Bank, stated: "Alongside our continuous commitment to providing the best services and products, we aim to reward our customers with outstanding offers and prizes throughout the year. This is why we run our summer campaign annually, so Gulf Bank customers can benefit from it both within Kuwait and abroad.”

He added, "Gulf Bank customers receive one entry into the draw for every KD 10 spent within Kuwait using their credit or prepaid cards. Spending outside Kuwait increases their entries to three. Additionally, customers double their chances of winning when using digital wallets such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay."

Taqi emphasized that Gulf Bank credit cards provide numerous travel-related benefits for customers to enjoy during the summer season. These include travel insurance, discounts on hotel bookings, flights, and car rentals.

Moreover, Gulf Bank credit cardholders benefit from complimentary access to over 1,000 airport lounges worldwide. Customers can also earn Gulf Points on all their expenses during the summer campaign, which can be redeemed for free flights, hotel bookings, or travel packages.

