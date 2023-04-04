Chicago and Dubai: IoT connectivity provider, 1oT, has partnered with eSIM producer, Workz, to serve what it has identified as a gap in the US enterprise market. The partnership guarantees the security and rapid implementation of 1oT’s M2M global connectivity solutions with Workz’s GSMA-certified eSIMs and data generation services.

Launched last August, 1oT’s remote SIM provisioning platform, eSIM Core, is designed to simplify and reduce the cost of connecting IoT devices for businesses. Certified by the GSMA in October, the system currently manages over 1.4 million connected devices in 173 countries in sectors such as micromobility, smart cities, autonomous vehicles, agricultural appliances, and air monitoring.

eSIM provides remote management of devices over a cellular network and plays a key role in the Internet of Things (IoT). The GSMA states that adoption of the technology is currently low relative compared to its long-term potential and estimates over 37 billion connections will use eSIM by 2030 with approximately two-thirds of these coming from the enterprise sector.

Established in Estonia, 1oT has recently expanded its offices to the USA to further serve the growing need of North American businesses that require fast and cost-effective IoT connectivity by combining multiple pre-negotiated carrier deals. The US opening is intended to benefit 1oT’s existing customers by providing faster on-the-ground support and SIM order fulfilment on shorter notice.

Workz CEO, Tor Malmros said, “Our goal is to make it easier and cheaper for telcos to deploy connectivity. Whilst the SIM form factor has evolved over the decades, the process for generating their data has remained the same and is generally perceived as time-consuming. Workz’s Data Generation as a Service cuts SIM development time and cost allowing telcos to activate connections and revenue far quicker.”

Märt Kroodo, Co-Founder & CEO of 1oT said, “We see Workz as the perfect fit for 1oT to allow us to deliver faster connectivity to our clients. Their certified SIMs and supporting technical services give us a full flush of GSMA-certified products as well as the agility to scale up or down as needed, without some of the industry’s usual heavy commitments required or competitive restrictions.”

About 1oT

1oT is a cellular connectivity provider for Internet of Things device makers. 1oT services allow OEMs to connect their devices in more than 190 countries with a single eSIM card that is customised for IoT devices and manage their SIM cards on a self-service-based connectivity platform with API. 1oT removes the complexity from global IoT deployments by taking a telecom-independent, technology-first approach and putting digital companies’ needs at the centre.

www.1ot.com

About Workz

Workz is a dynamic subscriber solutions provider that delivers a full suite of intelligent, future-proof eSIM & SIM solutions from hardware to software and over-the-air subscriber management services. Since 1997, the company has managed billions of connections across five continents for some of the world’s most renowned brands. It has been consistently recognised by various market commentators as one of the leading names in telecoms and one of only five providers in the world to be certified by the GSMA to manage the complete eSIM lifecycle from production to subscription management across both the consumer and M2M markets. Workz is also the world’s largest manufacturer of telecom (SIM and prepaid) cards.

www.workz.com