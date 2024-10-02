Sharjah: The management of Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah has announced that the market has reached a 100% occupancy rate. The market, which accommodates more than 25,000 vehicles and spans over 3 million square feet, reaffirms its status as one of the most important and largest markets, and a key destination for buying and selling cars in Sharjah and the region.

Saeed Matar Al Suwaidi- Senior Manager - Souq Al Haraj (SQAH), remarked: "This full occupancy rate underscores the market's status as an ideal destination for the buying and selling of new and used cars, providing a well-organized and secure commercial environment, along with top-tier services that cater to the needs of traders, shoppers, and car enthusiasts. This contributes to supporting the automotive trade sector and stimulates economic and commercial activity in the Emirate of Sharjah."

Al Suwaidi affirmed: "The market management is actively working to bolster its position as a leading destination for automotive trade in the region by improving the services and facilities provided, while also attracting more exhibitors and car enthusiasts to meet the rising public demand. He noted that the market continues to experience steady growth, driven by the increasing demand for both new and used cars."

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah is regarded as the largest car market in the Middle East, strategically located along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The market features car showrooms and shops for automotive accessories, in addition to various retail outlets, including restaurants, car care services, and vehicle inspection and renewal services, among others.

It is worth noting that Souq Al Haraj is one of the projects under Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.