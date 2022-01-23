Doha : CNA-Q, the institution of excellence in Technical and Vocational Education and Training has launched “Ideas to Improve Education” competition on the occasion of International Day of Education.

This competition is open to the College’s faculty and staff to encourage them to work in new ways, collaborate and test innovative ideas that serve CNA-Q’s community and the educational process. The competition falls within this year’s theme declared by the UNESCO: “Changing Course, Transforming Education.”

Participants will be able to share their ideas through a web portal following a set of terms and guiding rules. All new ideas should be presented along a structured plan and timeline including smart objectives and KPI’s. Commenting on the competition Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, CNA-Q’s President said: “The College aims to foster a community of leaders and innovators. This competition gives our faculty and staff the chance to express their ideas, find challenges, work on solutions and create simple roadmaps that benefit CNA-Q and are in line with the College’s vision and mission. Education is a continuous process of improvement to meet the needs of an ever-evolving economy and a demanding society. For this purpose, and on the occasion of the International Day of Education, we decided to deploy all efforts to ensure our students reach their full potential throughout their education.”

The ideas generated by the candidates will be evaluated by the Vice President - Academic Affairs’ Office Committee and the winner will have the College’s full support in bringing the idea to life. It is worth noting that the Applied research and Innovation department at College of the North Atlantic – Qatar embodies UNESCO-UNEVOC center, dedicated to advancing Technical and Vocational Education and Training in Qatar. The College has launched in the beginning of this academic year more than 20 new Applied Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree programs that are available for current, new and international students. This step answers the need of the local and international markets and will equip Qatari and expatriate talents with the necessary skills to serve the economy. The new programs include emerging specializations and interdisciplinary curricula.

The innovative majors come as part of the transformation that the College is currently undergoing, 20 years after its inception.

The College focuses on experiential and applied learning in technology-rich classrooms, workshops, laboratories, and simulated environments. CNA-Q has transformed the education and work landscape in Qatar, distinguishing itself as a destination in the state for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and a source of talent for a vibrant and growing economy, supporting the Qatar National Vision 2030.

About College of the North Atlantic - Qatar

CNA-Q is a national technical college, that has officially opened in September 2002. It is recognized as a Center for Excellence in technical and vocational education and training in the State of Qatar. CNA-Q provides certificates, diplomas, applied degrees and master’s programs in various fields, and is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art training facilities. The College offers interactive academic and co-curricular programming for thousands of full-time students enrolled in over 50 programs in the fields of Engineering Technology and Industrial Trades, Business Management and Information Technology, Health Sciences and more. CNA-Q fills the State’s need for graduates who have hands-on training in their field of study. Since its opening the College graduated thousands of alumni who are proudly contributing to a knowledge-based economy and making the Qatar National Vision 2030 a reality.

