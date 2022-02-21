Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a Mubadala Health partner, today completed the exterior construction of its new Cancer Center in the UAE capital.

The final glass panel was fitted to the tenth floor of the facility during a topping-off ceremony attended by the Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Deputy Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi; Mubadala Health CEO, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais; and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi CEO, Dr. Jorge Guzman.

At the ceremony, which was also attended by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi caregivers, the final glass panel was signed and inscribed with personal messages.

Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi said: “The completion of the Cancer Center’s exterior structure represents a major milestone in the construction process and brings us one step closer to start serving patients later this year. There is an immense sense of pride and gratitude for all those who have contributed to the project and enabled us to reach this stage. When it opens, the Center will provide the highest standards of specialized oncological screening, diagnostics and treatments, ensuring that cancer patients have access to the best and most comprehensive care in the UAE and the region.”

During the ceremony, Dr. Guzman expressed his gratitude to the caregivers at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, contractors and suppliers, partners at Mubadala Investment Company, Mubadala Health, and the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. He also thanked current patients and their families who played a vital role in designing the optimal patient care journey at the new Center by sharing their invaluable insights.

The new 19,000 square meter center is scheduled to begin receiving patients later this year, providing world-class level of care throughout each cancer patient’s journey. Modeled on Cleveland Clinic’s Taussig Cancer Center, which is ranked number five for cancer care in the United States, the Abu Dhabi-based Cancer Center is set to bring an integrated and transformative approach to diagnosing and treating the disease in the UAE and the region. Cancer is the third most common cause of death in the UAE and the primary reason patients travel overseas. The new Center will help eliminate the need for patients to travel abroad for the necessary treatment and care.

The Center will have 24 exam rooms, 24 infusion rooms, two procedure rooms, and an area devoted to women’s oncology services. The facility will apply a “patient and family-centered” approach to care, which is already well-established in Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Oncology Institute. The Institute established a Patient and Family Advisory Council, which includes cancer patients, those in remission, and patients’ family members, all who provide ongoing feedback on how to enhance the delivery of cancer treatments. Insights from the Council have been incorporated into the new Cancer Center’s design to optimize the services and care patients will receive once it opens.

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, an integral part of Mubadala Health, is a multispecialty hospital on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a unique and unparalleled extension of US-based Cleveland Clinic’s model of care, specifically designed to address a range of complex and critical care requirements unique to the Abu Dhabi population.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has the following Institutes: Heart & Vascular, Neurological, Digestive Disease, Eye, Respiratory, Critical Care, Surgical Subspecialties, Medical Subspecialties, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology, Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Imaging, Quality & Patient Safety, and Clinical & Nursing. In all, more than 40 medical and surgical specialties are represented at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The facilities at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi combine state-of-the-art amenities and world-class service standards. The hospital is a 394 (expandable to 490) bed facility, with five clinical floors, three diagnostic and treatment levels, and 13 floors of critical and acute inpatient units. It is a physician-led medical facility served by North American/European Board Certified (or equivalent) physicians. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides patients in the region direct access to the world’s best healthcare providers and Cleveland Clinic’s unique model of care, reducing their need to travel abroad for treatment.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi – Al Ain began offering select medical services in December 2017. The facility is located on the Tawam Hospital Campus in Al Ain.

About Mubadala Health

Mubadala Health is the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 2021, Mubadala Health operates, manages, and develops a portfolio of healthcare assets including: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC), Danat Al Emarat, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, HealthPlus Family Clinics, HealthPlus Fertility, HealthPlus Women’s Health Center, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, and a stake in Al Meswak Dental Clinics Group. With a vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, Mubadala Health sets a new benchmark for the UAE and regional healthcare industry through its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class caregivers who strive to put patients first across its continuum of care. Innovation, research, and education are the foundational pillars of Mubadala Health, supporting the further development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the region.

