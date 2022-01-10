Dubai : Kick off the new year by getting fit at Circle Mall, Nakheel’s go-to shopping destination at JVC, with the opening of HUNA Aquatics, a world-class swimming academy – and the first mall rooftop pool in the region.

Featuring a six lane, 25 metre pool, the new facility has globally experienced coaches, membership packages, water polo activities and synchronised swimming shows.

HUNA Aquatics at Circle Mall offers swimming programmes for people of all ages and abilities, and offers ladies only sessions, nanny care and special needs services, too. Daily and monthly membership packages are available.

JVC residents and the general public can book a free assessment to identify their swimming level before signing up for the sessions that suit them best.

Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer at Nakheel said: “We are very excited to be opening the first pool on the roof of a mall, with none other than the prestigious and reputable HUNA Aquatics. At Nakheel, we are committed to bringing new facilities, attractions and well-rounded services to our communities across Dubai, and this latest offering is sure to be a winner with people of all ages and abilities.”

Omar Abu-Sharif, Chief Executive Officer at HUNA Aquatics said: “We are thrilled to be opening our sixth branch in Dubai at Circle Mall. Delivering world-class aquatics services to communities sits at the heart of what we do, and we look forward to forging a connection with the JVC community. HUNA aspires to give everyone the opportunity to fall in love with the water, no matter their age, background or ability.”

For more information on HUNA Aquatics and for bookings, please visit www.hunaaquatics.com/circle-mall, and follow the academy on Instagram at @huna_aquatics.

A wide variety of shops is now open at Circle Mall, including Spinneys, Nesto Hypermarket, WellFit, Daiso, Homes For Less, Minutes and NStyle Beauty Lounge, with more opening soon. In line with the new Saturday and Sunday weekend, Circle Mall’s operating hours are now 10 am to 10 pm from Monday to Thursday, and 10 am to 12 midnight Friday to Sunday.

For more information on Circle Mall, please visit www.circlemall.ae and follow Circle Mall on Facebook and Instagram at @CircleMallDxb.

