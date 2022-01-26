Manama, Bahrain: - Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the BD 35 million monthly issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 233%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 182 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 30th January 2022 and the maturity date is 31st July 2022.

The weighted average rate of interest is 1.52% compared to 1.67% of the previous issue on 26th December 2021.

The approximate average price for the issue was 99.236%, with the lowest accepted price being 99.222%.

This is issue No. 1897 (ISIN BH0007M692P6) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022