Dubai, UAE - UAE-based flexible payments solutions provider Cashew Payments has partnered with Dubai Festival City Mall to launch a ‘gift now, pay later’ offering for shoppers. The solution offers mall goers a hassle and stress-free gifting experience just in time for the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) and festive season, as the Al-Futtaim Malls destination prepares to welcome more visitors who are eager to celebrate and save big.

Upon purchasing a Festival City Malls gift card, ideal for all occasions, at any time from the customer service desk, Cashew users will be able to split their payments into three interest-free installments. The card comes with great offers across both Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza, enabling shoppers to get their hands on wish list buys from over 400 leading brands.

Hayssam Hajjar, General Manager, Dubai Festival City Mall comments: “As one of the city’s most popular shopping and entertainment destinations, Dubai Festival City Mall aims to provide visitors with the ultimate DSF and festive season experience. We are delighted to partner with Cashew to bring the convenient ‘gift now, pay later’ solution to all, which we believe will be a big draw for shoppers – making gift cards a more affordable and accessible option.”

Dubai Festival City Mall visitors cannot go wrong with gift cards, a simple, versatile alternative. Now payable over time, the Festival City Malls cards will enable shoppers to treat themselves or loved ones to a more enjoyable shopping trip.

About cashew

Cashew Payments is a FinTech company that provides consumer-friendly payment alternatives to cash and credit cards. The FinTech company was designed to give the younger generation a platform to make responsible and safe lending decisions. The company is challenging the current credit ecosystem by designing a simple and straightforward credit product while promoting responsible spending.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today, is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

About Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall is one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai and super-regional flagship mall in the Al-Futtaim Malls portfolio. With over 400 outlets, the mall is home to IKEA, renowned fashion brands like Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Nike, Adidas and more.

The dining destination offers iconic waterfront Dining on Festival Bay, 50 restaurants and cafés, the largest Food Court in Dubai and is first to market F&B concepts like Origami, Oporto, Sugar Factory, Tortilla, a brand-new Rainforest Cafe, and the Middle East’s only Hard Rock Café. The entertainment venue offers a 7-star 18-Screen Novo Cinemas with 4D IMAX, Fabyland, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre, world first BounceX trampoline park and the record-breaking, global attraction IMAGINE.

